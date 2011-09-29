Sonnet Technologies, RED Digital Cinema demo Echo Express PCIe 2.0

Sonnet Technologies and RED Digital Cinema at IBC2011 demonstrated its Echo Express PCIe 2.0 Thunderbolt Expansion Chassis working with the RED Rocket playback and transcoding card.

The new Echo Express expansion chassis enables the use of high-performance PCIe expansion cards, designed for desktop computers, with computers equipped with Thunderbolt ports, including the latest Apple MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac mini systems.

The RED Rocket card delivers real-time 4K RGB video playback and real-time transcoding of R3D files generated by RED Digital Cinema's acclaimed line of professional high-resolution digital motion picture cameras.

In the demonstration, RED installed the RED Rocket card into the Echo Express chassis and connected it via a Thunderbolt cable to a MacBook Pro to decode and edit RED footage at high resolution without dropped frames.