ScheduALL demos ‘Workflow Without Walls’

ScheduALL showcased at IBC2011 its newly announced suite of tools that satisfies the media and broadcast industries’ need for system interoperability, collaboration and connected workflows within the enterprise and across the global supply chain.

The digitization of content is accelerating the evolution of industry business practices towards a more interdependent ecosystem of departments, divisions and supplier partners. ScheduALL’s “Workflow Without Walls” functionality offers loosely combined technologies that enable unrelated third-party technologies, individual interdependent business workflows and ScheduALL systems to work together.

The company’s product roadmap calls for ongoing development to add even more advanced features and capabilities in the future.

According to the company, it is breaking down projects and processes to their core elements, such as identifying resources and determining their location, usage and the associated ROI.