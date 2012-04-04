KOE to take over manufacturing of Hitachi LCD displays

Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics (KOE), a subsidiary of Japan Display Inc. (JDI), has been formed to design, develop and manufacture TFT LCD display modules previously made by Hitachi Display Products.

Japan Display Inc. is the consolidated display business of Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba—creating the world’s largest manufacturer of small to medium sized LCD modules. The business merger resulted from the formation of a subsidiary named Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics, which is charged with the development and production of high quality, high performance TFT display modules for high-end applications and industrial markets.

In the Americas, a new organization, Kaohsiung Opto Electronics Americas Inc. (KOE Americas) will replace Hitachi Electronic Devices (USA) Inc. for LCD sales, design support and light manufacturing. KOE Americas will supply and support a wide range of standard passive STN and color TFT displays from 3.5-inches to 21.3-inches.

“KOE Americas will support its Americas customer base through an established Manufacturer’s Rep and distribution sales channels and regional sales management. Building upon the legacy established over 40 years at Hitachi Displays, KOE Americas to enter the market as a strong and confident, premium brand display supplier,” said Keith Brown, vice president of operations and sales of KOE Americas.

Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics has design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, including house design, production and procurement of key components such as LCD glass, color filters, LCD drivers and backlights. The company plans to increase its product portfolio to capture a greater market share in both TFT and custom STN displays.