XenData to launch XenData6 server archive management solution

XenData will unveil its XenData6 Server, a new major release of the company’s LTO archive management software, at IBC 2011.

XenData6 Server seamlessly manages LTO tape libraries and RAID on a Windows 2008 Server platform, creating a highly scalable archive storage solution for professional video applications.

As the newest addition to XenData Archive Series software, XenData6 Server will replace, and is fully compatible with, the X32 and X64 editions of XenData’s Version 5 software. Version 5 software is currently installed in hundreds of locations across 50 countries and is used by TV stations, video production companies, post-production and media service organizations. XenData6 Server will be available as a production release in Q4 2011 and existing customers will be able to upgrade to XenData6 easily on existing Windows 2003 platforms.

See XenData at IBC2011 Stand 7.H47.