Singular Software Brings Its Latest Multi-Camera and Live Event Editing Software to NAB 2012

Latest versions of the breakthrough Singular Software Presto and PluralEyes software on display at the broadcasters’ big show

Vancouver, British Columbia — March 15, 2012 — Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for video production, has announced its plans to exhibit at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2012 show, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 16 – 19. Located in the Plug-in Pavilion (booth SL2426), Singular will be showcasing its multi-award winning PluralEyes and Singular Software Presto, as well as the popular DualEyes synchronization applications. “Since our last visit to Las Vegas, we have been hard at work in the R&D lab making our Singular products better and faster, and we’re eager to show off the results to attending video professionals,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software.

DualEyes and PluralEyes Multi-Camera and Dual-System Audio Workflow Timesaver

PluralEyes dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation. The one-click ‘sync video clips’ and ‘replace audio’ capabilities provide simple and accurate synchronization of media regardless of project type or size. DualEyes provides the same core automation and sync capabilities in a stand-alone application.

Singular Software Presto is Live Event Magic

Singular Software Presto incorporates sophisticated visual tracking and image-matching technology to simplify the entire editing process for creating presentation videos. Presto’s automation magic creates a precisely timed slide track by replacing the presentation slides captured on video with the original high-quality presentation slides. The advanced tracking technology keeps the presenter in view, alongside the slides, in appealing two-up layouts. The resulting video can be used as is or further customized with Presto presentation templates.

Free Singular Software Training at the MEWshop Edit House (booth SL12805)

The MEWShop Edit House will feature Singular Software products as part of its FREE hands-on training sessions offered throughout NAB. Attendees can pre-register here. In addition to the training sessions, Singular Software founder Bruce Sharpe will present a special workshop on multi-camera workflows on Monday, April 16, from 3:30pm to 4:00pm.

For more information about Singular Software, please go to http://www.singularsoftware.com or visit them at booth SL2426 in the Plug-in Pavilion.

Can’t make the Singular Software group briefing at the MEWshop Edit House and need to schedule a private briefing? Please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Zazil Media Group

Anya Oskolkova

(p) +1 617 817 6559

(email) anya(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

####