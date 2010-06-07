DVEO to Introduce Remotely Manageable QAM Modulator for Digital Signage at InfoComm 2010

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will unveil their new remotely manageable QAM modulator with ASI input or local storage input at InfoComm, June 9-11, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Available now, the eYe Grabber™ is a standalone, multi-function, frequency agile DTV modulator with web-based management. It accepts real time ASI or SMPTE 310M MPEG-2 transport streams and plays them out to multiple HD monitors. The system can also play transport streams from a local USB “stick”.

"The eYe Grabber is an ideal way to manage content on multiple TV's from remote locations", stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "For example, retailers can install one unit at each store, along with a USB thumb drive loaded with numerous videos. Using web-based management, an operator in the home office can program which video will be played. We also recommend the eYe Grabber for use in universities, corporate offices, and entertainment facilities."

The eYe Grabber is available with the customer's choice of QAM, 8VSB, DVB-T/H, DVB-S/S2, ATSC M/H, ISDB-T, T-DMB, DMB-T, or CMMB output. The input can be USB, DVB-ASI, or SMPTE 310M, single or multi program transport streams. One 8VSB RF channel can have up to one HD and one SD stream or three SD streams, and one QAM channel can have two HD streams.

Customers can purchase licenses for additional profiles and upgrade the unit immediately. The compact Linux®-based eYe Grabber can interface via an antenna or coaxial cable.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

• Input: DVB-ASI, USB, or SMPTE 310M -- plays transport streams from flash card or ASI source

• Output: Choice of QAM, 8VSB, DVB-T/H, DVB-S/S2, DMB-T, T-DMB, ISDB-T, CMMB, or ATSC M/H (Mobile DTV) -- singly or combined

• Frequency agile

• RF Output Frequency: 55-860 MHz, 956-1750 MHz

• IF Output Frequency: 36 MHz/44 MHz selectable

• Field upgradeable -- can be reprogrammed to add additional profiles

• Ships with Windows® XP GUI

• On board Channel 1-135 selectable RF output up-converter

• Programmable RF output level (0.5dB step)

• Can superposition white noise over the modulated signal and control the output C/N ratio

• Sample transport streams available

• SNMP (10/100 Ethernet) remote web-based management

• Special Bundle Prices for multiple modulations

• Works standalone and will reboot to configured state

DVEO and eYe Grabber are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Suggested Retail Price: eYe Grabber -- $4,495 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.dveo.com/.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127 Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815