intoPIX expands JPEG 2000 IP-core offering on Altera FPGA devices

JPEG 2000 IP-core solution provider intoPIX announced the availability of its products on the Altera FPGA device families at IBC2011.

The growing adoption of JPEG 2000 in the audiovisual industry has pushed intoPIX to extend its IP core offering to Altera FPGA users, said Jean-Francois Nivart, CSO of intoPIX.

The Altera IP-cores will address the increasing customer demand for high-performance JPEG 2000 real-time encoder and decoder cores and directly benefit from the access to the fast growing Altera market share, he added.

The new JPEG 2000 Altera IP-cores are now available.