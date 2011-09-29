EVS unveils Live Ultra Motion Replay Solution

EVS introduced its Live Ultra Motion Replay Solution that combines the company’s XT3 LSM system and the new I-MOVIX X10 Ultra Motion camera system at IBC2011.

The system relies on the integration between EVS’ XT3 production server and the X10 from I-MOVIX, which is a new Ultra Motion system based on the latest generation Vision Research high-speed HD camera.

Until now, slow-motion action replay from an Ultra Motion camera (capturing more than 150fps) was only possible by generating a video clip from a buffer located in the camera system. As a result, any live action happening during this process was lost.

Recent developments with the XT series server allow a significant increase in its ingest and playout capacity. Therefore, it is now possible to capture and record the entire output of the I-MOVIX Ultra Motion camera at frame rates of up to 250fps, as well as instantly generate ultra-slow motion replays without losing any footage of the live action.