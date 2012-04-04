NAB names new TV Board of Directors

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the results of its 2012 NAB Radio and Television Board elections, voted on by its members. The two-year terms of the newly elected board members will begin in June 2012.

The new NAB Television Board, which will help guide strategy surrounding a number of technical and advocacy issues, includes: Scott Blumenthal (Executive VP, Television at LIN Media); Marci Burdick (Senior VP - Electronic Division at Schurz Communications); Chris Cornelius (President/Chief Operating Officer at Barrington Broadcasting Group); Doug Franklin (President of Cox Media Group); Brian Lawlor (Senior VP of Television, E.W. Scripps Co.); and Dave Lougee (President of Gannett Broadcasting).

The NAB is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters regarding legislative, regulatory and public affairs.