Wohler Technologies 2012 NAB Show Product Preview

Wohler Products at the 2012 NAB Show:

New! DVM-2443 MPEG Video Monitor

The new DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor is a cost-effective four-screen monitoring system that offers broadcasters advanced test and measurement features in a stand-alone 2-RU configuration. The DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor incorporates four 4.3-inch 16:9 ratio LED backlit displays for flexible and convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI streams, as well as PID table metadata, waveform, and vectorscope overlays, and audio-level meters. In addition, the DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor accepts two 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop-through inputs, as well as composite video, component video, DVI-I, and analog audio stereo inputs.

New! AMP1-16M Dual-Input 16 Channel SDI Audio Monitor

Wohler will debut a new dual input SDI audio monitor that offers high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The 1RU unit de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream. It offers intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) via built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced outputs. The monitor offers a number of convenient capabilities including remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections; gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels, with the ability to assign channels to either or both outputs as well as select or deselect channel pairs; pass-through of both SDI inputs; and re-clocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.

New! HDCC Series Captioning/Subtitling for OpenGear

Wohler will introduce two versions of its popular HDCC Series captioning/subtitling cards for use with the openGear 2RU modular frame and associated Dashboard control software. The first is a full-featured model that provides all the capabilities of the current HDCC Series dual-channel captioning/subtitling card within the openGear form factor. The card boasts a broad range of capabilities including complete, independent dual channel operation for encoding, decoding, and monitoring of captions with versions to support every major global standard including CEA-608, CEA-708, WST, OP-47, and ARIB B37, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI cues and 3G support. The second HDCC version is a cost-effective single-channel encoding solution designed to complement the new Ross Nielsen Watermarks Encoder (NWE-3G). This single-channel openGear HDCC Series card provides CEA-608/708 captioning functionality that gives users of legacy Nielsen systems a way to transition smoothly to the new Ross NWE-3G system while maintaining full closed-captioning capabilities.

RMQ-230 Quad Split Video Monitor

Also on display at the 2012 NAB Show will be the new RMQ-230 quad split video monitor, which allows users to watch video and monitoring data in up to four display windows on a single 23-inch 1920x1080 LED backlight screen. RMQ-230 series monitors accept 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications and price points. In addition to allowing broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen, RMQ-230 monitors can display waveform and vectorscope while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode, and various markers. While the new Wohler LCD monitor can display video and monitoring features in four uniform areas, broadcasters also can configure the system as a single full screen or with one large and three smaller windows, the latter being ideal for simultaneous PC workstation screen and audio/video confidence monitoring usage.

RMV16 Multiviewer

Wohler's RMV16 multiviewer gives control rooms and other mission-critical areas the power and flexibility to drive up to 16 separate monitoring windows to a common flat-panel display. The RMV16's mix-and-match design allows broadcasters to select the number of inputs and outputs they require and to display these sources combined with waveform, vectorscope, de-embedding and metering of up to eight audio channels, UMD, timecode and insertion/display of both clock and still images. The multiviewer accepts inputs including analog composite video, component, SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and even 3G, and can provide outputs in VGA, DVI, and HDMI formats. Each screen layout and configuration can be stored to a given preset, allowing for later recall of wall configuration changes set through the system's intuitive GUI. Dual power supplies and air-cooling help to ensure reliable performance.

Company Event:

Wohler will hold a press conference at the 2012 NAB Show on Monday, April 16, at 11 a.m. in Room 242 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More details to come.

Company Quote:

"At the 2012 NAB Show, Wohler will be demonstrating our full lineup of industry-leading signal management and confidence monitoring solutions for audio, video, and captioning applications, which includes our cost-effective DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor and our newest 16-channel audio monitor, the AMP1-16M," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "In addition, we'll be unveiling a line-up of new offerings for the openGear platform, as well as several exciting new surprises from Wohler's product development team."

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of video, audio, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

