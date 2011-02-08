Wohler Technologies Broadcast Video Expo 2011 Preview

Broadcast Video Expo 2011

Wohler Technologies

Exhibiting With HHB Communications Ltd in Stand C40

Wohler at Broadcast Video Expo (BVE) 2011:

As the number one provider of signal management solutions to the global broadcast industry, Wohler will demonstrate its award-winning monitoring systems for video, audio, captioning, and loudness. Wohler solutions on display at BVE 2011 will include systems that have evolved according to specific customer requests and requirements, such as the industry-leading AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor and the new Presto multiview source selector.

Wohler Products at BVE 2011:

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor, designed with the operator in mind. Highlights include support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration, the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button, an optical SPDIF input option for monitoring the consumer's set-top box (STB) experience, and improved display of metadata and stream status information. To facilitate the additional information that can be displayed, the system gives operators free rein in using both screens as they wish, including the possibility of putting metering on one screen and status/metadata on the other. These new updates are available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.

Pandora Loudness Analyzer

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or optional rack-mountable loudness monitor with logging that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain requiring simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of global loudness standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio. Accepting and analyzing embedded audio in either SDI or AES streams, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS/LUFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from 400 milliseconds to 60 minutes. Logs for each session are stored for review at any time.

Presto Multiview Source Selector

Also on display at BVE 2011 will be Presto, a new multiview source selector that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"We're looking forward to showing BVE 2011 attendees why our customers consider us an extension of their engineering teams. With the inherent complexities of today's production environments, broadcasters are looking for much more from their equipment vendors than just great technology -- they need partners who can deliver the customized systems that will meet their unique requirements and enable them to move forward into the future of broadcasting," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of worldwide sales for Wohler Technologies. "This philosophy of customized solutions is what drives our company."

Wohler Technologies BVE 2011 Conference Session

Don Bird, CMO for Wohler Technologies, will present "Audio and video monitoring - a case study on Europe's latest Broadcast facilities" at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.