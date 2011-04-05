Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems to Launch Dugan-MY16 at NAB Exhibition

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. and Dan Dugan Sound Design announce the launch of the Dugan-MY16 card for current model Yamaha digital mixers and processors including Yamaha 01V96, DM1000, 02R96, DM2000, M7CL, LS9, DSP5D, PM5D, and DME24/64N. Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will be the sole distributor for the card, which will be available to customers within North America. The Dugan-MY16 card will make its official debut during the NAB Exhibition at Yamaha Booth C1325 and Dan Dugan Sound Design, Booth C1623.

Dan Dugan Sound Design automatic mic mixing products eliminate cueing errors, reduce feedback and ambient noise pickup, allow for smooth transitions between talkers, provide consistent system gain no matter how many mics are open, have the ability of handling up to 64 live microphones, and can be remotely controlled.

An ideal solution for live for broadcast, corporate A/V, houses or worship and other sound reinforcement applications requiring automatic mic mix capabilities, the new Dugan-MY16 card for Yamaha digital mixers is unique in that it will enable control of live microphones via the real-time voice-activated process known to many as the DUGAN SPEECH SYSTEM™ as a plug-in card for the Yamaha mixers.

The Dugan-MY16 card provides up to 16 channels of automatic mic mixing per card at 48kHz and will run at 96kHz with 8 channels of operation. It is patched into input channels using the consoles’ set up screens. Channels can be partitioned into as many as three independent automixers. An internal web server will provide a full virtual remote control panel over a local network.

“Dan Dugan Sound Design products are highly respected within our industry, and the new Dugan-MY16 card was designed in response to an overwhelming request by our customers to incorporate Dugan technology into our products,” states Marc Lopez, Marketing Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “The new card will certainly complement our digital mixer product line.”

Multiple Dugan-MY16 cards can be linked for use in larger system situations; i.e. two cards will provide 32 channels of processing. The new Dugan-MY16 card can also link with all other DSP-based Dugan automixer products such as Models D-2, D-3, E, and E-1.

"My customers in the staging business are heavy users of Yamaha mixers,” states Dan Dugan. They have been asking me for an MY-card version of my automatic mixing controller for years. I'm very pleased to fill their need."

The Dugan-MY16 card will be available during 2nd Quarter 2011 at a targeted MSRP of $2,700.

For more information on the Dugan-MY16 card, visit Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. at the NAB Exhibition, Booth #C1325, telephone 714-522-9011, or visit www.yamahaca.com.

About Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.:

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. (YCAS) provides a full line of integrated professional audio products offering complete systems solutions for the broadcast, sound reinforcement/installed sound, touring, commercial recording, and post production markets. With the addition of NEXO to the product line, the company remains the official U.S. and Canadian distributor for all NEXO speaker models. YCAS offers comprehensive in-house and field product training for its customers, a dedicated dealer network, and 24/7 technical support.

About Dan Dugan Sound Design:

Dan Dugan, the inventor of the automatic microphone mixer, has been actively involved in the audio industry since the 1960’s. The DUGAN SPEECH SYSTEMTM, DUGAN MUSIC SYSTEMTM, and DUGAN GAIN LIMITINGTM have formed the basis of the best automatic microphone mixing and mixing controller systems available. Dugan mixers are essential components of network television talk shows, public affairs programs, houses of worship, courtrooms, and staged events. www.dandugan.com.