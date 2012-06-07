Envivio TV Everywhere Solutions to Be Demonstrated Everywhere at Upcoming Industry Events

Company to exhibit and participate in conference sessions at ANGA Cable in Germany, NexTV in Argentina and BroadcastAsia in Singapore during June

South San Francisco, June 7, 2012 – Envivio, (NASDAQ: ENVI), a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, will feature its solution portfolio and share its expertise through speaking engagements and demonstrations at high profile industry events during the month of June: ANGA Cable Show in Germany, NexTV in Argentina and BroadcastAsia in Singapore.

Envivio technology plays a key role in enabling service providers and content providers to offer high-quality multi-platform services to any screen—including TVs, PCs, tablets, gaming devices and smartphones.

Demonstrations at the Envivio booths at these shows will include Envivio Muse™ software available on the Envivio 4Caster™ appliance or HP blade servers, which performs ultra-high quality encoding, transcoding, packaging, encryption and publishing. Also on display will be the Envivio Halo™ network media processor, which protects content, adapts it for final delivery at the edge of the network, and enables advanced features such as multi-screen ad insertion.

ANGA 2012: In Cologne, Germany, June 12-14, Envivio will underscore its strength in the provisioning of solutions for cable TV at Booth 10.1/U14. Envivio and its Danish customer, pay-TV operator Stofa, will jointly deliver a technical presentation “Field Report: Realizing Multiscreen Strategies for TV without Boundaries” on Day 2 of the conference, Wednesday, June 13th, from 1:00-2:15 pm. Speakers will be Arnaud Perrier, VP of solutions, Envivio, and Thomas Helbo, CTO, Stofa.

NexTV 2012: At this conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 12-13, Envivio will participate as a sponsor. Kirssy Valles, director of satellite and terrestrial solutions, will present on the topic “TV Everywhere: Convergencia a las 3 Pantallas” on Wednesday, June 13.

BroadcastAsia 2012: Envivio will feature its TV Everywhere demonstrations at Booth 4N4-10 in the French Pavilion at this year’s event taking place in Singapore, June 19-22. Marios Stylianou, Envivio’s director of telco solutions, will deliver two presentations at the associated conference. On June 19 at 12:15pm, Marios will be discussing “OTT and Multi-screen Delivery: Adaptive Bit Rate Streaming” and on June 21 at 4:00pm, he will present on the topic of formats in Pay TV in a presentation entitled “Proliferation of Formats: Making It Easy”.

Envivio now serves more than 300 customers in over 50 countries, including telecom, cable and satellite companies, content owners, terrestrial broadcasters and mobile services. More information about Envivio solutions for TV without Boundaries™ can be found online at http://www.Envivio.com.

