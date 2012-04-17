INDUSTRY LEADERS TIFFEN AND DIGITAL FILM TOOLS JOIN CREATIVE FORCES

Award-winning photo and video companies announce global distribution partnership; bring together a combined 100 years of video and imaging industry experience

Hauppauge, NY – April 17, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce a global distribution partnership with Digital Film Tools, a developer of visual effects tools. Both companies hold impressive reputations and are among a small group to have a rich history that runs deep with creative and technical expertise, attaining the industry’s highest accolades including Emmy’s for both technical and artistic achievements. The new distribution arrangement provides the creative community access to an unprecedented breadth and depth of award-winning creative technology offerings from production to post.

“This partnership marks the beginning of what will be an exciting and innovative journey for us. Together, Tiffen and Digital Film Tools will pioneer the future of video and photography,” said Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “No other partnership has the collaborative knowledge and skill in photography and video compared to our 100 combined years of experience. It comes from our unique understanding of the electronics and the award-winning optical filters and digital effects, as well as working with the world-class designers. We’re setting the bar in the industry, and we’re setting it high.”

“The breadth and depth of what we do – and what we are able to accomplish because of our partnership – remains unmatched,” comments Marco Paolini, founder and president, Digital Film Tools. “We look forward to a successful future with Tiffen and, with even more talent and skilled leadership powering the engine, see many more milestones ahead of us.”

Collaboration Runs Deep

This partnership is the result of a long-standing collaboration between Tiffen and Digital Film Tools, who brought their extensive production experience with filters to the award-winning Tiffen Dfx software. The DFT developers’ expertise and artistic talent combined with Tiffen’s own technical and artistic skills have resulted in unparalleled success. Their official partnership and the global distribution of each other’s products takes the exciting collaboration to the next level.

As part of the new partnership, Tiffen will be reselling an extensive list of DFT products and bundles, including:

• Composite Suite Pro 1.0 for Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid Editing Systems

• EZ Mask 2.0 for Adobe Photoshop

• Film Stock for Photos and Video/Film

• Light 3.5 for Adobe Photoshop and Apple Aperture

• Ozone 2.5 for Adobe Photoshop and Apple Aperture

• PhotoCopy for Photos and Video/Film

• Power Mask 1.0 for Adobe Photoshop

• Power Matte 2.0 for Adobe After Effects

• Power Stroke 1.0 for Adobe Photoshop, After Effects and Apple Aperture

• Rays for Photos and Video/Film

• reFine for Photos and Video/Film

• Snap 2_5 for Adobe Photoshop

• zMatte 3.0 for Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid Editing Systems

Bundles

• EZ mask bundled with Dfx Photo plug in

• Power Matte bundled with Dfx Video/Film plug in

• PowerStroke Photoshop with Dfx Photo plug in

• PowerStroke Aperture with Dfx Photo plug in

• PowerStroke After Effects with Dfx Video plug in

• ReFine with Dfx Photo plug in

• ReFine wth Dfx Video plug in

• PhotoCopy with Dfx Photo plug in and Dfx Video plug in

• PhotoCopy with Dfx Video plug in

For more information about the new distribution offerings, visit:

http://tiffensoftware.com/products/dft-products

http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/tiffenDFX/

About Digital Film Tools

Digital Film Tools brings together the unbeatable combination of superior software designers, motion picture visual effects veterans, video editors and photographers. Add three Emmy Awards and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials and television shows and you have a recipe for success.

For more information on Digital Film Tools, please visit http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/index.htm.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

