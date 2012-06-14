Actus Gives Broadcasters and Media Agencies Advanced Media Capture and Repurposing Capabilities

New advancements in media ingest optimized by company’s transport stream capabilities showcased at Broadcast Asia 2012

Tel-Aviv, Israel — June 14, 2012 — Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, is showcasing new media ingest technology at the Broadcast Asia 2012 exhibition, held in Singapore from June 19–22 (stand 4M2-01). The new features are part of the company’s popular Actus View solution, powered by the enterprise Actus 4 Monitoring and Analysis platform.

Ingest Media — Whether It Is a Clip, Camera Recording, or Tape

In addition to supporting both 24/7 and scheduled recordings, the new Actus capabilities provide support for ingesting media from other resources, including content from a field camera or clips downloaded directly to the desktop. The new ingest capabilities let customers view content, add metadata and utilize it as if the content had been recorded directly into Actus. “This is a significant breakthrough for Actus. The new ingest feature lets customers ingest any file and manage it as if it was recorded live from a feed by the Actus system,” says Asaf Salant, Sales Manager, Actus Digital. “The ability to ingest any ‘outside’ third-party media to the system is now fully available. Once ingested, the full range of the system’s features is usable on the ingested media: monitoring, tagging, annotating, searching, clipping, and repurposing. Actus is much more than a compliance and competitive analysis solution. Actus is a cost-effective content management system ideal for repurposing your content.”

The standard broadcast automation workflow has increased the amount of content stored on and played out from video servers. Actus’ new ingest capability monetizes broadcasters’ ability to monitor and analyze such content. Salant adds, “As broadcasters transfer thousands of hours of tape to compressed, digital hard-disk storage, they look for ingest tools like Actus’ that can handle more than one type of recording workflow.”

Transport Stream Monitoring

Actus offers Actus View as a scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solution for recording and archiving linear broadcasts. Advanced content extraction and monitoring tools simplify and improve workflows, allowing users to share content with others — thus offering great return on investment.

Actus View offers complete support of transport streams (ASI/IP/DVB) logging, including recording multiple audio tracks and/or multiple subtitles. Users can seamlessly export and stream MPEG TS or low-resolution proxies with the relevant audio and/or subtitles.

• Record Transport Stream (TS), also saving the TS in its original format (“as-is”)

• Record multiple audio and multiple subtitles (DVB, Teletext, Imitext, etc.)

• Save the media in any bitrate required: from low quality up to full HD

For more information or to book a private product demonstration, please contact info@actusdigital.com.

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel’s premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, is a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus’ solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus’ next-generation solutions compliment any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and repurposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates among the likes of AirTel, FOX, SKY and Zee Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.

