Electrosonic Supports the Newly Opened 360 Mall in Kuwait

An all-around immersive mall experience has come to Kuwait where Electrosonic designed, supplied, installed and programmed extensive LED lighting, digital signage, video projection, special effects, audio and show control for the new 360 Mall’s Family Entertainment Center complex. Electrosonic also provided what is believed to be Kuwait’s largest LED video wall to the circular mall, which has become a go-to destination in the desert emirate.

Created by Tamdeen Entertainment Company and designed by Concept i Design to the highest international standards of world-class leisure venues, the Family Entertainment Center offers top-of-the-line rides, the latest video games and skills tests for the entire family. Electrosonic’s scope of work in the complex spanned 18 months and included the Infunity area, Bowl Room and Freeze Club.

Infunity

Electrosonic set the mood for fun in Infunity where 67 Studio Due LED fixtures wash the games area and generate excitement with color changes. Columns of Lagotronics LED strip lights at the entrance also rapidly change color as guests arrive.

Twelve NEC LCD displays are scattered throughout the area to deliver advertising and mall information. An entire wall of 18 displays, comprised of a 103-inch Panasonic plasma screen surrounded by smaller NEC LCD displays, form an art installation in the middle of Infunity’s large atrium.

Electrosonic constructed two custom low-resolution LED video walls featuring over 5,000 Artistic License LED “pucks” attached to Plexiglas panels. Their abstract, color changing imagery amps up the energy behind two rides.

Infunity’s Yaham 10mm LED video wall, measuring 7.68 by 4.8 meters, is believed to be the largest in Kuwait. It primarily displays advertising, but is also equipped for live feeds such as the FIFA World Cup games from South Africa.

Two special-event spaces also came in for Electrosonic’s attention: the two Party Rooms sport their own audio, video and lighting systems, and the Special Event Stage features a dedicated sound system and basic lighting package.

But, that’s not all. Electrosonic furnished smoke and snow machines and strobe lights for the roller coaster, rope course and climbing wall. And in a kids’ play area, a Christie DS+750 projecting onto the floor combines with GestureTek technology to enable children to interact with content of popping balloons and swimming fish.

Bowl Room

The complex’s 20 lane Bowl Room is designed to fulfill the desires of any bowler. Guests are welcomed to the area by a pair of digital signage systems featuring 56-inch NEC LCDs installed by Electrosonic. Behind the registration counter a low-resolution Schnick-Schnack-Systems LED wall sets the scene with visual effects, color changes and logo displays.

Pulsar LED fixtures in each lane point upward and wash the ceilings. Pulsar LEDs also shine through a Plexiglas floor to illuminate a separate gaming area with pool tables.

Chandeliers may be an unexpected addition to a bowling alley, but nine custom fiber-optic chandeliers provided by Electrosonic and suspended over the entrance, seating and food service area will dazzle guests. A Martin fixture sources all the lights for the chandeliers, which feature more than 3,500 individual strands of color-changing fiber. The tables in the dining area offer buttons, which guests can push to stop the chandeliers changing colors and start flashing a red and white pattern to catch the attention of servers.

The Bowl Room also has a separate VIP bowling area with an ultra modern, streamlined look. These lanes are energized with Pulsar LED fixtures, too; iPod docking station, integrated with a JBL background music system, enable guests to mute the soundscape and plug in their own music for parties.

Freeze Club

The North Pole motif of the Freeze Club offers a unique venue for Kuwaiti teens with arcades, video games and simulators.

Electrosonic installed 15 LCD digital signage systems in the club to display advertising and information. An interactive video wall at the entrance features two Christie DHD700 projectors and GestureTek cameras and tracking systems that permit young guests to interact with the content. A fog machine generates ground fog underneath the video wall.

A low-resolution Schnick-Schnack-Systems wall boasting over two thousand meters of LEDs wraps around the entire room and displays fire, rain, graphics and abstract patterns. A laser system, installed by Electrosonic, recreates the Aurora Borealis on the domed ceiling and is enhanced by smoke effects.

Nine sound domes create isolated audio zones over the seating areas so guests can plug in their iPods and enjoy the music they want to hear.

Throughout the complex, over 100 JBL speaker arrays provide background music. Infunity, the Bowl Room and Freeze Club each has a central control room with several special-purpose satellite EERs. The main EER for Infunity, for example, also includes a DJ booth with a window overlooking much of the facility; the DJ booth controls system power, music and lighting changes and screen content. Centrally located Medialon servers control digital signage throughout the complex.

At Electrosonic, Marcelo Videla was the original project manager for the Bowl Room and Freeze Club; Jackson Benedict came on board as project manager half way through the job’s 18-month life cycle. Stan Gilson served as project engineer and Boris Holscher and Paul Winters were the site managers. Ryan Sims performed the Medialon programming for systems control and digital signage. Nigel Holbrough and Paul Birks were the grandMA lighting programmers. Local labor and support was provided by aDawliah.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company with a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has through its 46 year history developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Electrosonic brings a unique breadth of experience to each project; backed by solid engineering skills, project management and quality production facilities. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic can provide a wide range of services including consultancy, technical design, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com