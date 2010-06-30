IBC 2010 Previews for EditShare

EDITSHARE PREVIEWS FOR IBC 2010

Debut of Lightworks Open Source and Shared Storage workflows for post and broadcast

London, UK – July 6, 2010 –EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage, has announced plans to exhibit their end-to-end production workflow at the IBC 2010 exhibition held in Amsterdam from September 10 – 14, on stand 7.E20.

What to look for on the EditShare Stand during IBC 2010

EDITING

Lightworks Open Source

Following up on the landmark announcement, EditShare® will be demonstrating for the first time the brand new Lightworks Open Source solution at IBC 2010. Lightworks Open Source is the industry’s first large-scale, open source development initiative for a non-linear editing (NLE) platform. A departure from standard 3rd-party developer programs that limit access, Lightworks Open Source offers an unprecedented gateway into the NLE’s core engine, enabling a wide-range of creative developers to implement forward-thinking features and workflows. With a waiting list of over 12,000 editors and more than 1000 developers, Lightworks Open Source is scheduled for release in Q3 of 2010. Attendees to IBC 2010 will be able to see first-hand the new Lightworks Open Source with advanced features such as support for stereoscopic 3D.

SHARED PRODUCTION STORAGE

EditShare Storage and XStream Series Version 6.0

The industry’s most popular shared storage solutions are world-renowned for their advanced Avid® and Final Cut Pro® project and media sharing. EditShare’s best-in-class storage infrastructure is combined with clever workflow engineered features to optimize collaboration for post-production, Digital Intermediate and Broadcast editing workflows. The new version 6.0 release adds a slew of features including the ability to define user groups, optimized DPX workflows, full OS X and Windows 7 compatibility, simplified media space management, support for solid state drives and dual-port 10-gig cards, a new streamlined User Interface and much more.

MEDIA PROTECTION AND ARCHIVING

EditShare Ark 2.0 - Media Archives and Backup Solution

Developed on the same rock solid architecture as the shared storage solutions, EditShare Ark 2.0 offers superior media protection for broadcast and post, providing hard disk and tape-based options for backup and archive. EditShare Ark fully integrates with EditShare systems to provide an end-to-end media management infrastructure. Enhanced capabilities include individual file restoration and a new activation feature that allow customers to utilize their Ark Disk system as a rapid failover should their EditShare shared storage system go offline.

PRODUCTION ASSET MANAGEMENT

EditShare Flow 2.0

Flow offers comprehensive media management capabilities for tracking assets across the production chain. Advanced features like Edit-While-Capture and Bandwidth-Controlled File-Based Ingest add a level of control over productions that set Flow apart from its peers. Rapid production tools like Flow Templates, Projects and Bins enable users to begin the pre-editing process during ingest. The patent pending EditShare Universal File Technology gives users the space efficiency and convenience of single format editing without sacrificing metadata tracking across the workflow.

PLAYOUT

EditShare Geevs 5.0 – Broadcast Ingest and Playout

Geevs 5.0 will debut a brand new look at IBC 2010. Known as the industry workhorse for broadcast playout, Geevs adds a sleek new user interface and a dynamic new sports application with multi-channel, synchronized recording and playback for up to 16 cameras, including instant playout and slow motion replay. In addition to supporting the full range of broadcast codecs including AVC-Intra, Geevs 5.0 adds widely used post-production formats Avid DNxHD and ProRes. The new codec support optimizes production workflows with seamless integration for Avid® and Final Cut Pro® editing workgroups, enhancing media migration from production storage to the Geevs playout platform.

