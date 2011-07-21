Harry Keramidas Takes Manhattan Edit Workshop Students 'Back to the Future' as This Month's Artist in Residence

Seasoned Back to the Future editor visits NYC’s top training destination; sheds light on the art of editing and offers invaluable career advice for Mewshop students



New York, New York – July 21, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, is thrilled to announce this month’s Artist in Residence as seasoned editor, Harry Keramidas. Known for his role as editor on all three Back to the Future films, starring Michael J. Fox, Keramidas began his career in 1974 with the independent film Memory of Us, and has since edited more than 45 films, including Martin Scorsese’s New York, New York, and Stephen King’s Children of the Corn. A key component of Mewshop’s Six-Week Intensive in the Art of Editing, the Artist in Residence (AiR) Program provides students with the invaluable opportunity of working one-on-one with distinguished filmmakers and editors of all genres. Editors join the classroom for a private screening and breakdown of their work, while students are able to share and discuss their own edits for constructive feedback from the industries most talented minds. (See Harry Keramidas at the EditFest NY 2011 “Feature Editors Panel:” http://vimeo.com/26729764)

“Providing our students with the opportunity to work intimately with accomplished, award-winning filmmakers and editors truly sets us apart from the rest – it’s an experience that they can receive no where else,” says Josh Apter, owner and founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “Harry Keramidas has done some amazing things throughout his career – this month’s students are in for a real treat. Not only will they get an in-depth analysis of his filmmaking techniques and decision-making process, but also receive unparalleled advice and critique of their work from one of filmmaking’s finest. The atmosphere in the room is casual and relaxed, allowing ideas and comments to flow freely and filmmaking inspiration to blossom – it’s really an incredible experience.”

Artist in Residence Program

The Artist in Residence Program is a core component of Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Art of Editing course. Top film editors join the class to screen and discuss their work, while students share their edits for comments and critique. Harry Keramidas will be joining the Mewshop Six Week classroom on Thursday, July 21, 2011 and Monday, July 25, 2011.

For more information on Mewshop's Six-Week Intensive or the Artist in Residence Program ? including a complete list of previous Resident Artists, such as Meg Reticker (30 Rock, The Wire, Bored to Death) and John Gilroy (Michael Clayton, Pride and Glory) ? or to register for the next Six Week Workshop, please visit: http://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/.

About Harry Keramidas

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Harry Keramidas attended the University of Michigan and Wayne State University, graduating with a degree in industrial psychology. After 2 years service in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic, Keramidas followed his developing interest in ethnographic film-making to UCLA Graduate Film School. He began his work as an editor for the Office of Economic Opportunity, the National Film Board of Canada and Encyclopedia Britannica Films. He eventually edited more than 70 documentaries, educational and ethnographic films.

Joining the Editors Guild in 1977, Keramidas found work as a dialogue editor on Martin Scorsese’s New York, New York, and moved into television with projects like HBO’s Tales from the Crypt, The Children Nobody Wanted, and Scared Straight! Another Story, to name just a few.

His feature film credits include Robert Zemeckis’ smash his Back to the Future series, About Last Night, Man of the House, Children of the Corn, Passed Away, Judge Dredd, Contact, Hoodlum, and the recent independent movie The Final Season.

Now living in Western Massachusetts, Keramidas started and now chairs the 5-year-old Ashfield FilmFest, which promotes short films made in or about the community. He also sits on the Ashfield Cultural Council and the Editorial Board of the Ashfield History Project, which is writing a history of the past 50 years, a continuing story of the 250 years since the incorporation of the town.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop's signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training is offered through a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility's focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York's premier post production teaching facility.

