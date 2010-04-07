INSTALLATIONS SURGE FOR SOLID STATE LOGIC C100 CONSOLES AROUND THE WORLD

Broadcast Studios and OB Trucks Rely on C100 for Live Entertainment, Sports, and Government Programming

LAS VEGAS, NV – Solid State LogicC100 HD and C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Consoles are setting the pace for the broadcast industry world-wide. The C100 HDS continues the C100 HD tradition by delivering reliable, sonically superb performance for mono, stereo and surround productions with full EQ and dynamics capacity on every channel. From advanced broadcast facilities to sophisticated OB trucks, the C100 series delivers the audio for live entertainment, sports and government programming.

“The highest profile broadcast installations from around the world regularly rely on the C100 HD and C100 HDS for every type of broadcast situation,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “These newest sales demonstrate the fascinating diversity of installations that use our C100 Series consoles to produce the world's entertainment.”

Recent Installations for the C100 HD and C100 HDS Include:

MSG Media, New York, has based their entire HD audio strategy on three SSL C100 Digital Broadcast consoles. MSG Media is currently installing a new 32-fader, C100 HDS with two Alpha-Link Live I/O units and MORSE router system. MSG Media encompasses three HD channels: the MSG channel, MSG Plus and Fuse. The C100 consoles are used for live broadcast and support programming for the network.

NEP Studio 54, New York, recently installed a 48-fader, SSL C100 HD console to handle the audio for Comedy Central’s popular The Colbert Report. NEP recently upgraded two studios for HD production, Studio 52 where Comedy Central’s the Daily Show with Jon Stewart is produced and Studio 54. The success of the C100 HD in Studio 52 inspired the continued use of SSL for Studio 54. Serving the world’s premiere broadcast networks and production companies, NEP provides state-of-the-art facilities, engineering expertise and technical management to support telecasts of major events and programs around the globe.

NASCAR Media Group, Charlotte, NC, has installed a 32-fader SSL C100 HDS console with 96 channels of DSP and a MORSE router in Control Room #43 (named in honor of Richard Petty’s car number) at the NASCAR Hall of Fame building. The console is used to support the new Inside NASCAR show that airs weekly on the Showtime network. In the future, the C100 HDS will support Studio #3 and the production facility in the Hall of Fame Plaza.

TBMM – Turkish Parliament, Ankara, Turkey, has installed a 40-fader Solid State Logic C100 HDS console with 160 channels of DSP at TBMM Turkish Parliament. The console will be used for the live capture and broadcast of meetings and debates on the Turkish Parliament’s broadcast channel. The C100 HDS works in conjunction with 10 SSL Stage Box systems connected to a MORSE router in the machine room. Six Stage Box systems directly service six of the main meeting rooms located throughout the massive governing complex. The C100 HDS and related systems are part of the facility’s move into HD broadcast.

Dubai Media, Dubai, UAE, has installed two Solid State Logic 32-fader C100 HDS consoles in two remote OB vans. Dubai Media, the parent company of Dubai One, Dubai TV, Sama Dubai, Dubai Sports Channel and Dubai Racing, is owned and operated by the Emirate of Dubai government. The two advanced OB vans were commissioned as part of the network’s move into HD broadcast. The C100 HDS consoles primarily support live to air coverage of local and international racing and sporting events. The positive experience with a C100 HD in the main studio helped Dubai Media with their decision to use the C100 HDS consoles in the new vans.

