LYNX Technik AG® Debuts New Fiber Optic Modules for Series 5000

IBC 2010 – 8.E19 – LYNX Technik AG is adding three fiber modules to its Series 5000 card and rack-based terminal equipment solution. The three new CWDM compatible modules; an optical transmitter, receiver, and transceiver, provide an electrical to optical and optical to electrical conversion solution for the transmission of SDI content to fiber over long distances.

The three new modules include:

OTX 5844 – 4-Channel Fiber Transmitter

The OTX 5844 module is a four-channel auto-detecting electrical to SDI optical conversion transmitter solution. It provides selectable signal reclocking on each channel, which helps to stabilize signals over long distances and supports SDI/ASI-DVB signals up to 3Gbit/s. Non-reclocking mode can also be selected for each channel. The module has four SDI optical outputs and two SDI electrical outputs which can be mapped and reassigned using the integrated 4x6 matrix switcher.

It is an ideal solution for transmitting multiple SDI signals over fiber connections.

ORX 5804 – 4-Channel Fiber Receiver

The ORX 5804 module is a four-channel auto-detecting optical to electrical SDI conversion receiver solution that supports all SDI/ASI-DVB video signals up to 3Gbit/s. Two of the four channels can be switched between optical or electrical inputs, and the module provides selectable reclocking on each of the four channels. Each input is mapped to a corresponding output, however the integrated 4x4 matrix switcher provides the opportunity to change I/O channel mapping.

It is an ideal solution for receiving multiple SDI signals over fiber connections.

OTR 5842 – Dual-Channel Fiber Transceiver

The OTR 5842 is a two-channel auto-detecting optical transceiver that supports all SDI/ASI-DVB video signals up to 3Gbit/s. The module provides two optical transmitters and two optical receivers on a single card. The two input channels can be switched between optical or electrical mode. An integrated 4x4 matrix switcher supports changes in I/O channel mapping and channel reassignments.

All three new modules are CWDM compatible, and sub-modules within each module can be exchanged to support all 18 CWDM wavelengths.

The three new modules are housed in 2 RU Series 5000 rack frames and are compatible with all of the Series 5000 card modules. Up to 40 fiber channels are supported in a single 2 RU. Unique to LYNX Technik, the fiber I/Os are located on the rear connection panel of the rack frame. This allows modules to be removed and exchanged without disconnecting any fiber cables, which prevents fiber links from being damaged during module removal.

Full remote control, status monitoring and error reporting is supported when the modules are used with the LYNX Technik control system. The integrated matrix switcher is also managed by the LYNX Technik control system.

The three new fiber card modules will be shown on the LYNX Technik IBC 2010 stand number 8.E19.