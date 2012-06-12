Christie Unveils Massive Product Rollout at InfoComm 2012

Christie will be front-and-center at this year’s InfoComm conference and exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 13-15, 2012 to unveil a host of economical, user-friendly and technologically-advanced visual solutions for the Pro AV, large venue, architectural, corporate, broadcast, control room and digital signage markets.

With many unique displays representing real-world situations, Christie solutions show businesses, government entities and academia how they can safeguard the value and leverage the potential of their visual technology investments, while delighting their own end-users and customers.

“Nine new Christie M Series projectors, two new 3LCD platforms and a new Pro AV 4K projector join a wide range of display options – including standard and custom-sized, stackable displays and LCD flat panels – to send a clear message,” commented Kathryn Cress, vice president, global and corporate marketing, Christie. “And that message is that Christie remains the only single source manufacturer that supplies proven, leading-edge technology and products for business, all backed with substantial warranties and industry-leading service and support.”

Christie’s booth will also feature an impressive projection mapping display utilizing four Christie Roadster S+22K-J models, all with onboard Christie Twist – the best image warping and blending software on the market. “It’s not just about mapping images onto building facades anymore. With Christie Twist, mapping specialists have the creative freedom to map onto unusual surfaces and structures,” added Cress. Featuring content designed and mapped by BARTKRESA design (www.bartkresa.com), Christie’s projection mapping display at InfoComm illustrates the effect of mapping onto a pyramidal structure with deep facets and dramatic angles.

Specific to Insight Media’s Projection Summit opening today, Dr. Paul Salvini, chief technology officer at Christie, will give the keynote address on “What’s Next for Pro AV?” beginning at 9:00 a.m. PST at the Las Vegas Hotel.

Broad and Deep Array of Solutions Debut

Designed for small-to-medium sized venues in higher education, corporate environments and government agencies, the Christie LW401, Christie LWU421, Christie LWU501i and Christie LW551i (3LCD) projectors all feature wide-screen capabilities and provide various resolutions and brightness along with professional functionality. Feature-rich yet affordable, these models are perfect for multi-screen applications. They feature both Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture, allowing end users to display two input signals or video teleconferencing for collaboration. And with the lens memory recall, users can lock-in and quickly recall lens-shift positions settings, making these projectors ideal for multi-screen applications.

Christie LX41/Christie LW41 – The Christie LX41 and Christie LW41 provide bright, affordable options in XGA and WXGA resolutions that meet the Pro AV feature requirements in today’s small-to-medium sized venues. This platform is priced for performance and ideal for higher education, corporate AV, and house of worship applications or any organization that requires a full-featured, portable widescreen or XGA projector in the 4000 ANSI lumens range.

Nine new additions to the dual-lamp, Christie M Series platform – including three Mirage models – comprising the Christie DS+14K-M, Christie HD 14K-M, Christie WU14K-M, Roadster S+14K-M, Roadster HD14K-M , Roadster WU14K-M, Mirage DS+14K-M, Mirage HD14K-M and Mirage WU14K-M projectors will make their presence felt. Much brighter than current M Series models, these 14,000 lumen projectors target auditoriums, boardrooms, conference rooms, houses of worship, post-production and live event users who need high brightness, 3-chip DLP® technology and reliability that cuts through ambient lighting. Featuring built-in Christie Twist, which enables edge-blending and warping capabilities, as well as shipping standard with built-in portrait mode capabilities, the new M Series projectors are also equipped with ‘hot swappable’ mercury lamps for additional cost savings.

Targeting high resolution markets including amusement parks, automotive designers, museums, broadcasters, simulation, 3D users and planetariums, the Christie D4K25 projector offers 3-chip DLP® technology, native 4K resolution for precision image detail, while providing 25,000 lumens of brightness and the flexibility to use different lamp powers, depending on application needs.

The Christie Entero LED 70” Display System is a HD LED stackable display system featuring a new and improved design based on a proven platform that was first introduced by Christie in 2009. Owing to the use of solid-state illumination, the Entero LED 70” features vivid, wide-color gamut performance and there are no lamps to replace, no moving parts and no consumables. The system’s zero-maintenance design provides exceptional reliability and a long lamp life.

It also features Christie ArrayLOC™ automatic brightness and color balancing technology, which monitors and adjusts color and brightness levels across the display wall in real time.

Rounding out Christie’s new offerings is the Christie TVC-1700, the latest generation of Christie video wall processors. Based on Windows 7 and running on a 64-bit OS architecture, it supports single- and dual-link DVI inputs and a wide range of video inputs. Its PCIe bus architecture is perfectly suited for capturing and displaying high-resolution, high frame rate (HFR) content, while providing ample processing power to support multiple inputs and outputs simultaneously. It easily powers large arrays for controlling every display device over the entire screen, with reliable performance, compatibility, and versatility. The TVC-1700 is comprehensively managed through Christie MASTERSuite™ software – a feature-rich, multi-tiered, easy to set up and use application suite providing immediate and convenient access to any source of visual information found in a control room.

Christie Enables Arsenal Media Booth, “Fountain of Content” Display

Arsenal Media (booth #N623; www.Arsenal-Media.com), a Montreal-based digital content marketing agency and Christie partner will feature a custom, ‘Fountain of Content’ tower that combines different displays to run ambient and interactive creative. This content will move and merge from a large base of Christie MicroTiles, along the central portion made up of more MicroTiles, LCD and LED display blocks, culminating at the top of the fountain where projection mapping using Christie projectors will display a 3D mapped surface. The Fountain will employ a dedicated VJ blending live feeds of ambient audio and video content, with booth visitors able to interact with a sensor-driven camera to manipulate content on its screens.

Christie Products Used Across InfoComm Exhibit Space

Business partners, consultants and integrators the world over use and recommend Christie display solutions and many are exhibiting their solutions using Christie technology at InfoComm 2012, including:

Company Booth #

Da-Lite C5408

rp Visual Solutions C8530

Stewart Filmscreen N641

Premiere Mounts C9319

Draper Booth C8319

Flexible Picture Systems N369

Arsenal Media N623

Christie Supports NSCA Events for Consultants

Christie is proud to continue its ongoing support of industry consultants through its gold sponsorship of the NSCA charity concert “Drunk Unkles” on Thursday, June 14, 9-11 p.m., at Gilley’s Saloon, Treasure Island hotel. Admission is free with InfoComm show credentials.