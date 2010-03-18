International Colorist Academy (ICA) Grows Training Team and Announces Upcoming Class Schedule

International Colorist Academy (ICA) has expanded its training team with the addition of Cédric Lejeune, Lorne Miess, and Jeff Olm. In addition, ICA announces its upcoming colorist training schedule.

Cédric Lejeune started his post production career as a Smoke artist, and in 2006, founded Workflowers to provide DI workflow consulting, training, as well the release of a plug-in for Autodesk’s Lustre. Cédric’s involvement in the industry includes software application testing, the development of complex film lab and post pipelines, and a variety of contributions on color management to industry events and workshops including; SMPTE, and Digitale Cinematographie. Cédric will be an ICA instructor for Color Management and Autodesk Lustre Colorist classes.

Lorne Miess (IMDB profile) has held senior colorist positions at facilities including; Insight Film Studios, CTV, CBS, Northwest Imaging, and F/X, working on features, documentaries, music videos, and television series’. Lorne is a certified Apple trainer, specializing in Final Cut Studio and Red Camera workflows. Lorne is very involved with his local Vancouver film community, offering seminars at colleges, film schools and universities. Lorne will be an ICA instructor for upcoming classes on Advanced Color Correction in Final Cut Studio, as well as Digital Color Theory.

Jeff Olm (IMDB profile) began his career at The Post Group as a visual effects assistant editor and with over 65 feature film credits and a multitude of television and commercial credits, has gained extensive experience working with many systems including; Lustre, Scratch, Baselight, Speed Grade, Shake, Nuke, Smoke, Flame, and Inferno. Jeff has held senior colorist and artist positions at; Sony Pictures Imageworks, Dreamworks Animation, Disney Feature Animation, Asylum, Cinesite, CIS and Autodesk. He has also consulted on data-based workflows for a number of facilities. Jeff will be instructing ICA classes on stereoscopic grading & workflows, and Autodesk Lustre.

“We feel very fortunate to have Cedric, Lorne, and Jeff join our team,” comments Kevin Shaw, ICA Co-Founder. “All three have exceptional knowledge and expertise in their fields and will bring a great amount of diversity to the classes that we offer.”

International Colorist Academy (ICA) was founded in 2009 by freelance colorists, Kevin Shaw and Warren Eagles to provide “training for colorists by colorists.”

ICA offers colorists a wide variety of technique-based courses, including basic color theory, digital intermediate and film workflows, telecine and lab grading, client interaction, and looks and styles. The classes and workshops cover a broad range of manufacturer color grading systems, and many are not system specific.

The ICA schedule of upcoming courses includes:

- April 28 – 30 - Color Strategies using Apple Color

o Hosted by: The Media Village, Singapore

o ICA instructor and colorist: Warren Eagles

- May 3 – 5 – DaVinci Resolve

o Hosted by: Blackmagic Design Singapore

o ICA instructor and colorist: Warren Eagles

- May 10 – 12 – Colorist Strategies using Digital Vision Film Master

o Hosted by: Digital Vision, London

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- May 24 – Colorist Introduction

o Hosted by: Roush Media, Los Angeles

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- May 25 – 27 – Colorist Strategies

o Hosted by: Roush Media, Los Angeles

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- May 28 – 29 – Popular Looks

o Hosted by: Roush Media, Los Angeles

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- May 31 – Digital Vision Film Master Update

o Hosted by: Roush Media, Los Angeles

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- June 16 – 18 – Color Strategies using Apple Color

o Hosted by: Transmedia, London

o ICA instructor and colorist: Warren Eagles

- TBD – Colorflow – Managing Color Consistency from Camera to Delivery

o ICA instructor and colorist: Cédric Lejeune

To book your spot in one of the above courses, or to arrange on-site training, please visit: http://www.icolorist.com/Courses.html or contact info@icolorist.com.

Join the ICA Facebook group to stay connected, and bookmark the ICA website to access podcasts, color information, and various other useful resources.