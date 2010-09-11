MULTIDYNE FEATURES HaLFCuBETM AND LiGHTCuBETM FIBER SOLUTIONS AT IBC 2010

Customizable, Rugged, High-Density Fiber Optic Field Transport Systems Offer a Comprehensive Solution to Handle All HD and Audio Signals

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is proud to announce the European debut of the LiGHTCuBE fiber optic field transport system and the HaLFCuBE portable fiber optic field transport system at IBC 2010 (Stand 2.A54).

Capable of housing any product in the MultiDyne product line, the LiGHTCuBE and HaLFCuBE represent the company’s most customizable, rugged and high-density solutions to date. Designed for the fiber optic field transport of composite, HD video, PL, IFB, audio and more, the LiGHTCuBE can be configured for as many as 80 HD-SDI, SDI or composite video paths, while the HaLFCuBE allows for up to 40 channels over just one fiber optic cable. Both products can also be configured with DVI, RGB and HDMI and ready to run on batteries for field use or 110/220 VAC power.

In addition, the new test and monitor features make both the LiGHTCuBE and HaLFCuBE especially effective for in-the-field signal monitoring. With an HD monitor and signal generator on either end of the product, users can test the circuit even if the camera has not arrived. Further, the HD test signal generator option also allows users to send the test pattern down the line, or to send the signal from the studio end directly to the LiGHTCuBE or HaLFCuBE. This function allows users to monitor the camera output and the signals arriving at the shoot, and can be added to any solution in MultiDyne’s LiGHTBoX product line.

“With our LiGHTCuBE and HaLFCuBE, the options for the fiber optic transport needs of our customers are virtually endless,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “Both solutions offer a customizable, cost-effective, high-quality solution and can house any product in the MultiDyne line. With our good, better, best range of options; we offer the simplest to most sophisticated solutions for all fiber optic transport needs.”

A major benefit also lies in the LiGHTCuBE’s and HaLFCuBE’s sizes. Though heavy on HD and audio signals, the LiGHTCuBE is a compact and extremely portable 14-inch cube design, making it small enough for sports and ENG, an announce-booth setting, as well as any field application where signal density is a must. The 7-inch design makes the HaLFCuBE compact and extremely portable, while still supplying multiple HD and audio signals, which makes it ideal for the football field, basketball playoffs, or near the first base line. A carry handle allows users “grab-and-go” access for remote or on-location productions. A weather resistant cover is also available.

A weather resistant cover is also available.

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne’s fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company’s other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company’s Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.