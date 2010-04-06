Bexel Takes on Another Dimension with New 3D Camera Rental System at NAB 2010

LAS VEGAS, NV - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division, and a pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, will be exhibiting a 3D camera system package based around the 3ality Digital camera systems and software at NAB 2010 (Booth C6419).

Having begun its involvement with 3D production in 2007, Bexel's team of engineers and system designers has the longest history supporting 3D television production in the industry. Building on that experience, Bexel is gearing up to offer 3D production packages for rental. Through a partnership with 3ality Digital, Bexel will supply both side-by-side and beam splitter style camera rigs, stereo image processors (SIPs), and accompanying software. Both Panasonic and Sony cameras are available for the rigs in addition to a wide variety of HD lenses and support gear.

"We are proud to be partnering with 3ality Digital in providing our clients complete 3D package rentals which will make it far easier for them to begin using this new technology," says Jerry Gepner, chief executive officer for the Vitec Group Services Division. "3ality Digital has developed technology that works exceptionally well in both the recorded and live broadcast marketplace and we are very excited to have their products in our service offering."

Developed using proprietary intellectual property, 3ality Digital's 3flex(tm) camera rigs are fully-motorized and manufactured to aerospace-level precision. When used with 3ality Digital's rig software controller (SPC) and (SIPS), the 3flex(tm) rigs allow operators to capture nearly pixel-perfect live-action 3D footage.

3flex(tm) camera systems use sophisticated artificial intelligence to sense the environment and ensure the highest image quality. The systems feature fast, semi-automatic setup and alignment, fully automated repeatable optical zooms, and full 3D metadata output.

"Partnering with Bexel was a natural choice for 3ality Digital given their focus on quality and excellent engineering capabilities," says Steve Schklair, CEO of 3ality Digital Systems, LLC. "Bexel's ability to take our technology and package it with the best in cameras, lenses, supports and monitoring will make producing great 3D content a far simpler process for a wide range of producers and content owners."

Bexel will begin offering 3D camera systems based around the 3ality Digital technology in June of this year, and will offer packages ranging from one to four cameras with a variety of cameras, lenses, support and recording options.

For more information on additional products Bexel will showcase at NAB 2010, please visit the booth during the show or visit www.bexel.com.

About Bexel

Bexel is a pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.