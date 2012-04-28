Haivision's KulaByte(TM) 4.0 Live Transcoder Wins STAR Award From Editors of TV Technology

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- April 26, 2012 -- Haivision's KulaByte(TM) 4.0 software for efficient high-quality cloud transcoding received the 2012 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award from the editorial staff of TV Technology magazine at the 2012 NAB Show. KulaByte is a software-based live H.264 video transcoder that delivers the highest quality RTMP Dynamic Streaming for Flash(R) video and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for iOS devices. Now available for Linux, KulaByte 4.0 delivers significant gains in transcoding performance and enables cost savings.

With KulaByte 4.0, Haivision has migrated the award-winning transcoding engine to Linux to simplify software deployment within cloud computing environments, which improves long-term performance and reliability, as well as taking advantage of lower-cost cloud instances. KulaByte 4.0 Linux-support delivers a 30 percent performance gain so that high-resolution HD and more HD channels can be supported on each cloud instance. With Linux, users can take advantage of a 30 to 40 percent cost reduction of cloud computing instances, such as on Amazon's EC2(TM). Additionally, the KulaByte transcoder introduces a simplified user interface and support for closed captioning, ad insertion, and ingestion of H.264 in MPEG-2 Transport Stream encapsulation.

Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, TV Technology's STAR Award is designed to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors, columnists, and industry experts reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and overall contribution to the industry, before submitting their award nominees.

"The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals," said Tom Butts, editor-in-chief of TV Technology. "Our panel of judges walks the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award demonstrate their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum."

"We are honored that TV Technology recognized KulaByte's innovation as a premier transcoding product at the NAB Show," said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer for Haivision "Haivision is focused on continuously optimizing cloud transcoding technology so our clients can be more efficient and deliver the richest media experience across multiple platforms. Receiving the STAR Award is important to Haivision, especially to our engineers, who work tirelessly on making improvements for our clients."

KulaByte cloud transcoding technology is used extensively by Haivision clients and within Haivision's HyperStream(TM) cloud transcoding service, enabling major global streaming events such as South by Southwest (SXSW), Austin City Limits, the NASCAR Sprint Series, and the Masters Golf Tournament. The KulaByte 4.0 transcoder is available as a server appliance or as software-only for installation within cloud computing environments.

TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com) is the industry's leading magazine for technology news and reviews, and is celebrating its 29th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world's largest publisher of audio and video publications.

