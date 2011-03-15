Visual Effects Developer Noise Industries Heads To Sin City For 10th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet

Plug-in favorite hits the strip to highlight innovative releases for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Boston, MA –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced that they will be exhibiting at the 10th annual Las Vegas SuperMeet, to be held this year at the Bally's Hotel Event Center on Tuesday April 12, 2011. Each year, the Las Vegas SuperMeet aggregates well-known Adobe® Apple® and Avid® editors, digital content creators and DSLR filmmakers from around the globe to explore the latest industry trends and innovations. Noise Industries will be on-site demonstrating their award-winning FxFactory visual effects platform, which encompasses over 300 plug-ins designed to compliment and extend the effects creation workflows of Adobe After Effects®, Apple Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut Express® applications.

“Year after year, the SuperMeet consistently draws massive crowds and showcases some of the most innovative new technology trends. I am confident that this year will be no different,” says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “We’ve expanded our catalog to include several new unique, vibrant plug-ins and look forward to sharing the products with SuperMeet attendees.”

Noise Industries will be featuring recent FxFactory plug-in releases, including image processing tools and a barcode generator from development partners PHYX Inc. and yanobox. A complement to its predecessor PHYX Color, PHYX Stylist’s range of filters provide artists with the ability to quickly and easily replicate the looks of various optical systems, generate realistic fog with control over detail and produce shimmering stars, highlights and illuminations. The new freebie Barcode generator from yanobox boasts adjustable parameters that allow users to easily replicate the EAN-13 encoding of the universal barcode, as well as take the symbol to a whole new level with custom color modes and random digitization options.

For more information on PHYX Stylist, yanobox Barcode, and the many other FxFactory plug-in releases to be featured at this year’s SuperMeet, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

The Las Vegas SuperMeet will be held at the Bally's Hotel Event Center on Tuesday April 12, 2011 – doors open at 4:30pm. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.supermeet.com.

About FxFactory High-Performance Visual Effects Plug-ins

Developed for Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, Apple Motion, and Apple Final Cut Express, FxFactory’s revolutionary plug-in distribution platform leverages a high precision, hardware-accelerated rendering engine that enables users to push the limits of visual effects creation. FxFactory’s innovative plug-ins span a wide range of effects categories, including: blurs, shines, distortions, glows, transitions, particle effects, color correction, keying, advanced stereoscopic 3D imaging and more. Each plug-in is complimented with a forward-thinking approach to design and unmatched performance:

● Plug-in Development and Distribution: Unique in the industry, FxFactory provides 3rd parties with a user-friendly development tool to design additional visual effects plug-ins for Apple and Adobe editing and compositing applications. There are currently 10 companies within the FxFactory Development Partner Program, including Aquafadas, Boinx Software, Dashwood Cinema Solutions, DVShade, Futurismo Zugakousaku, idustrial revolution, nVeil, PHYX Inc., SUGARfx, and Yanobox.

● Hardware Acceleration: Plug-ins are developed to take advantage of the system’s graphics card, providing unbeatable previewing and rendering performance.

● Highly Customizable, Contextual User Interface: FxFactory presents users with minimal parameters, and intuitively reacts and displays additional parameters based on the user’s actions. Parameters can be fully expanded allowing any effect element to be manipulated.

● Integrated Help Desk: Plug-in documentation, support resources and tutorials are accessible with one click from the parameter inspector.

● Hundreds of Presets: Timesaving built-in presets allow users to explore new looks with minimal effort. Users can easily create their own presets and subsequently replicate the look.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

FxFactory Pro is available today for 399.00 USD. Additional plug-ins are available for free or commercially starting at a price point of 29.00 USD. FxFactory plug-ins can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers.

Adobe After Effects CS4/CS5, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express 4 users can test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free 15-day trial version from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com