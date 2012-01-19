Blackmagic Design Releases HyperDeck Shuttle 2 with Avid DNxHD Recording and Playback

Blackmagic Design today released a new version of its popular HyperDeck Shuttle Solid State Disk recorder. HyperDeck Shuttle 2 replaces the existing model and adds broadcast quality 10-bit recording and playback to the Avid DNxHD format for the same low price of $345.

HyperDeck Shuttle 2 is shipping now and available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. HyperDeck 2.0 software public beta is available to download now from the Blackmagic Design web site. Any customer who has HyperDeck Shuttle 2 can download this software update to add DNxHD compressed recording.

HyperDeck Shuttle now records the highest quality uncompressed or compressed video formats onto common low cost SSDs in the smallest possible size! HyperDeck Shuttle is small, affordable and battery powered so it’s perfect as a field recorder. For direct camera mounting, HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate can be added to provide multiple pre drilled 1/4” and 3/8” mounting holes.

HyperDeck Shuttle turns low cost cameras into high end broadcast cameras because it allows video file recording to bypass the camera's compression by recording from SDI and HDMI directly to 10-bit uncompressed QuickTime or Avid DNxHD MXF formats. SSDs are cheap and fast, and can be plugged into an eSATA dock for instant access to the media files, so are the most flexible recording medium available.

DNxHD is a broadcast industry standard for media files and adding native support for this compressed video format into HyperDeck Shuttle will allow dramatically longer recording times, lower media storage costs, and provide full file format compatibility with Avid Media Composer systems. All media is recorded in MXF format that’s immediately available for all Avid Media Composer systems and leading video applications including Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve.

SSDs are the latest computer disk technology that features flash storage in a low cost and small 2.5" size. Using SSDs with HyperDeck Shuttle provides video recording with blazing fast speed, low power consumption and totally silent operation. This is a perfect replacement for mechanical tape based acquisition and also eliminates complicated and expensive disk arrays. With no moving parts, SSDs are unbelievably robust and can handle shocks and vibrations that would destroy conventional hard drives or videotapes.

With SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, HyperDeck Shuttle works with virtually every camera, deck or monitor and effortlessly plugs into monitors or televisions for instant on set preview. HyperDeck Shuttle can also be used as a video playback source for digital signage systems or connected to a live production switcher for recording events and then used for live playback!

“Recording DNxHD files straight to disk now costs less per minute than recording to professional tape plus it’s the most efficient workflow possible,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “A 64Gb SSD is less than $100 and will record 50 minutes of the highest quality DNxHD video! This update means that both HyperDeck Studio and HyperDeck Shuttle customers can record broadcast quality DNxHD files for less than $2 a minute!”

HyperDeck Shuttle Key Features

Capture and playback with Solid State Disks in uncompressed and compressed 10-bit quality.

10-bit capture and playback of uncompressed QuickTime and compressed Avid DNxHD MXF files.

SSD is removable for editing, and changing to blank disks.

3 Gb/s SDI input using mini coax SDI connector and HDMI input. Auto selects.

3 Gb/s SDI output using mini coax SDI connector and HDMI output.

Power supply connection also recharges battery.

USB connection for software updates and settings.

Machined out of solid block of aluminum for maximum strength and attractive design.

File compatibility with Media Composer, Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and more.

Availability and Price

