Innovation is the name of the game: VR Solutions releases plans for Integrate 2011

Australian launch of dedicated product lines and education come to the fore at Integrate 2011

Banyo, Queensland, Australia – Specialist Australian distributor VR Solutions are bringing several new and award winning innovations to Integrate 2011.

“Visitors to Integrate will witness the biggest ever stand for VR Solutions whereby they will showcase an unprecedented amount of new and unique product offerings. All products, including RGB Spectrum, Thinklogical and Christie® Digital, are exclusively distributed by VR Solutions within Australia and are designed specifically with the integrator and user in mind. In addition we are supporting and empowering the education of our partners and industry professionals by bringing international visitors and educators to speak at the InfoComm Academy education programme during the show,” say Michael Bosworth, managing director at VR Solutions.

Education, education, education: VR Solutions brings Video Calibration Primer to InfoComm Academy Seminars during Integrate In support of educating and empowering their customers and partners in video calibration technology, VR Solutions is bringing Steve Jackson, DSCE, ISF Instructor, HDMi Certified at SpectraCal will present the Video Calibration Primer session as part of the InfoComm Academy Seminars.

The session is aimed at giving technicians a broad understanding of calibrating all the important aspects of modern video displays and projectors and takes place on Wednesday, 31 August at 16:00 – 17:30 at Integrate.

Interested participants are invited to register at: http://www.integrate-expo.com/?page_id=1392.

Award winning MultiPoint KVM from RGB Spectrum

Fresh from scooping a Commercial Integrator Award in the Large Scale Control Systems category at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando and showing for the first time on Australian shores will be the newly launched MultiPoint KVM from RGB Spectrum. VR Solutions will be demonstrating how simply the new Multipoint KVM system allows integrators to combine wall controllers, input sources and large format video walls over a single KVM control infrastructure. The system will be shown in a control room configuration, typical of the ones installed in many sites today.

Thinklogical Q-Series

Showing for the first time in Asia, Thinklogical’s new quad video extension system saves time and rack space whilst supporting DVI and SDI over fiber, all in a single 1RU chassis. It’s ready for the challenges of demanding Commercial AV applications, the Q-Series can combine any variety of DVI or SDI modules in a transmitter/receiver unit for a space saving and cost effective solution. The SDI module supports two SD/HD signals or one 3G signal (as well as dual-link HD-SDI).

“VR Solutions is a strategic partner to Thinklogical, helping us to expand into India, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia. Having become experts on our products, VR Solutions has been commissioned to install and set up Thinklogical’s fiber optic KVM/video extension solutions and fiber matrix routers and switches,” adds David Cheever, President, Thinklogical.

Christie® Digital MicroTiles™

Exclusive products available from VR Solutions will be shown alongside Christie® Digital MicroTiles™ in various configurations on the booth. The MicroTiles can be configured in any size for their intended application and work to be controlled by a simple unit that processes the signal from the most popular digital signage and media players.

