DSC Labs Adds a Touch of Gray to its HD-Standard ChromaDuMonde Camera Charts

DSC bestseller to include optional film-friendly 18% gray background format – just in time for NAB

Toronto, Canada –DSC Labs, an eco-friendly developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, has just announced a breakthrough update to its highly popular ChromaDuMonde HD-standard camera test chart. Designed specifically for DPs, producers, digital/special effects technicians, and camera operators with a background in film, the new ChromaDuMonde 18G will include an 18% spectrophotometrically neutral gray background to optimize the production value of images and high-performance cameras. “HD television brought with it the potential for superb image quality, but attempting the switch into digital from film can be daunting. With the new ChromaDuMonde 18G, the optional 18% gray background will ease the transition, while still offering all of the same award-winning, patented features of the traditional ChromaDuMonde chart series,” comments DSC Labs President David Corley.

Created to reflect the latest ITU-R BT.709/SMPTE 274M international colorimetry standards, the ChromaDuMonde provides precise information about how camera hue adjustments affect the full gamut of color reproduction. The ChromaDuMonde generates precise hexagonal-shaped displays for HD, SD, and NTSC images — and can be especially useful when accurately reproducing skin tones, or matching custom and difficult colors. The ChromaDuMonde will still be available with the traditional DSC Step 6 (grayscale) background everyone loves, with the new 18% background (18G) available as an optional feature. For more information about the “film-friendly” update, please visit: http://www.dsclabs.com or visit the DSC folks at booth C10215 at NAB.

Availability and Pricing

The ChromaDuMonde 18G will be on display at NAB (April 11–14). Attendees will be able to see its new features demonstrated at the DSC booth, as well as at many reseller and manufacturer booths.

DSC Labs produces a wide range of precision tools for particular applications in broadcasting, digital cinema, corporate production, medicine, security, and more. Many of these tools have been designed with suggestions and input from expert users for particular applications — the ChromaDuMonde is no exception.

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processes and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. Using ground source heat/cool technology at the lab, DSC is known for its environmentally friendly production processes and materials, and whenever possible, for designing recyclable products. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement.

DSC Labs’ charts are trademarks or registered trademarks of DSC Labs. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

