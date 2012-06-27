Auralex® Acoustics Sets Its Sights On Continued Expansion

— Led by company Founder/President Eric Smith, Auralex Acoustics continues to expand and position itself for ongoing growth in the coming years —

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, June 26, 2012 – Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments and soon to celebrate its 35th anniversary, continues to thrive due to a leadership vision that incorporates flexibility and an intuitive understanding of the markets it serves. With solid business practices stressing the ongoing development of market-driven products, enhanced customer service and the ability to embrace change, this philosophy continues to be the cornerstone of Auralex’s business for over three decades. Despite the constant technological and business challenges in the markets that Auralex serves, the company continued to experience ongoing growth in 2011 with a continued growth path in Q1 of 2012.

Under the direction of company founder and president Eric Smith, a new long-term comprehensive business plan was instituted that addresses brand positioning, domestic and international sales channels, manufacturing, marketing and customer service. Eight months after its implementation, this multi-pronged strategic plan is proving to be a winner, with much more to come and already unfolding.

One of the first steps was the appointment last year of David Fischer to the position of Auralex CEO. Coming to Auralex from multiple sizable and well-known global organizations, Fischer brings a strong history of exceeding business objectives and growth targets to his role at Auralex. Working closely with Eric Smith, Fischer has been instrumental in implementing the long-term strategic business plan that is driving the company’s worldwide growth and expansion.

On the domestic front, having moved into a new office complex last year that houses enhanced distribution operations and warehousing, as well as ergonomically designed office space, the company continues to drive and focus on existing markets with better penetration but also has refocused key sales personnel and is in the process of augmenting the sales team. With this move, in addition to allowing its sales force to concentrate on the Auralex brand, the company will be better equipped to gather market feedback so future product introductions and enhancements draw not only on engineering developments, but also market-driven factors. The new structure will help position Auralex’s distinctive brand identity to its global dealer and distributor network, but also reinforce the brand in the minds of customers.

The company is also expanding its international sales channels with additional distribution and sales forces, with a dedicated effort in Europe, the Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. This will facilitate more direct contact with key accounts and participation in overseas trade shows. In addition, as part of an overall operations upgrade, a new Director of Operations has been appointed and a new distribution workflow has been implemented, providing an even quicker turnaround time for customer orders.

From a product standpoint, Auralex continues to design and manufacture market-driven products providing innovative sound control solutions for the various markets it serves. At InfoComm 2012, the company is launching several solutions for contractors and system integrators, including the QuadFusor™ Sound Diffusor, a versatile and affordable Class A diffusor that mates four of Auralex’s MiniFusors™ in a 2-foot-by-2-foot array that is perfect for ceiling or wall mounting; the SheetBlok-AF™, which is a finish-grade isolation product that requires no messy construction and is perfect for retrofit applications; and UtiliTek™ sound absorbers, which are based on Auralex’s popular ProPanel™ series, but offer contractors and system integrators a great-looking yet more cost-effective solution in acoustical control.

Commenting on the long-term goals Eric Smith stated, “We have begun implementing the next phase of our plan, which focuses on such vital aspects as enhanced distribution, brand positioning, domestic and international sales, customer service, and product development as well as overall marketing strategies to grow market awareness for the Auralex brand. What we’ve implemented thus far has been exciting, but the best is yet to come.”

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com.