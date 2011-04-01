APPLE STAFF PICK DIALOG SEARCH TOOL FOR FCP GETS A NEW PRICE POINT JUST IN TIME FOR NAB

Purchase AV3 Software’s Get for the new and improved – and drastically reduced – price of just $249

Boston, MA – April 1, 2011 – AV3 Software, developer and distributor of unique and innovative workflow tools for the creative community, is pleased to announce a brand-new, more affordable price point for the award-winning dialog search tool for Final Cut Pro® (FCP) editors, Get. Editors looking to save time, energy – and now money – can purchase Get for just $249 USD. Communicating directly with FCP, Get locates footage based on a patented phonetic search technology, powered by Nexidia, that produces the most accurate results possible based on the true spoken words within digital content. AV3 Software and Get will be on display at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, held in Las Vegas, NV, from April 11 to 14, 2011, in the Plugin Pavilion (booth number SL3327G).

“We are thrilled to make Get more affordable for our editing audience,” says Doug Hynes, director of products, AV3 Software. “Get is an extremely powerful tool for FCP editors of all levels and genres. In reducing its price point, we believe that it will be more readily available to a much wider user base. It’s an important step in making the unique characteristics and capabilities of Get known to the editing world. NAB is the perfect platform to introduce our target audience to Get and its new and improved price!”

Get Highlights

Get works hand-in-hand with Final Cut Pro and is designed to help editors become more efficient when searching via the spoken word for footage. Communicating directly with Final Cut Pro, Get derives sequences and clip metadata and indexes the associated media files, making them ready for searching within. Select items are then exported directly to Final Cut Pro either as new clips with markers or markers into existing clips. Get is revolutionizing the editing workflow:

• Provides access to the speed and accuracy of phonetic search technology.

• Allows users to input search terms as they sound, bypassing spelling errors and mismatches with logged metadata.

• Combines dialog and NLE metadata searches, as well as dialog and desktop metadata searches.

• Provides users with the ability to pre-select content to be used within editing application and projects.

• Editors can find content that already exists within a project, whether it resides in bins, clips, sub-clips, or sequences.

To view a demo video of Get, please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b8LoJbgX4U.

For more information, or to set up a press appointment with AV3 Software at NAB 2011, please contact Cara Zambri at cara@zazilmediagroup.com.

For more information on Get, please visit www.getphonetic.com.

About AV3 Software

AV3 Software publishes innovative digital media tools for post-production and broadcasters, and is a one-stop shop for digital content creators for purchasing software at guaranteed best prices. AV3 offers instant access, 24/7 electronic license download, online support, and a single source for product information and secure transaction processing for motion graphics, graphics, and visual fx. The company has a strong manifesto that the future of software distribution is electronic and that shipping software in cardboard and plastic is environmentally unfriendly and a waste of the planet’s resources. AV3 has offices in the UK and USA and aims to provide outstanding service and products to its customers.

For more information on AV3 Software, please visit http://www.av3software.com/.

