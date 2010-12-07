Nevion to showcase video transport solutions at the League Technology Summit

~ 3DTV and IP solutions among wide range of offerings for every professional video format at sports broadcasting event ~

New York, NY, December 7, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, will be demonstrating a comprehensive range of solutions for sports broadcasters at SVG’s League Technology Summit on December 13-14 at the New York Hilton Hotel.

Nevion’s Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines interoperate to transport uncompressed or compressed HD or 3D video over any network – SONET/SDH, IP or fiber. Nevion’s video-over-IP solution suite is based on the award-winning and standards-compliant Ventura platform. The product range encompasses compression, transport, control and monitoring to provide peace of mind when delivering video over IP. The latest model of Ventura VS901 JPEG 2000 codecs offers unparalleled visual quality with higher compressed bit rates, while maintaining the lowest latency available on the market.

FlashCase is an award-winning durable, ultra-light frame for outdoor broadcast applications. It connects camera sites to production trucks or other facilities through a simple, lightweight optical fiber connection. Designed for maximum portability, resistance to the elements and versatility, it features five Flashlink ports, flexible back plane and fiber options, and full monitoring and control capabilities. The modular unit features low power consumption with no fans to clean or replace and convenient portability, weighing less than 11 pounds (about 5 kg) fully loaded.

Also on show will be optical networking solutions for video transport and, for service providers, the VS551-D-ADC-SFP universal analog and digital video fiber optic transmitter, which provides the ultimate flexibility in transport from sports venues by supporting every professional video format.

Nevion solutions are relied on to transport video from virtually every major sporting event including the Superbowl, the Olympics, NBA and NFL games, NCAA College Football, English Premier League soccer, Spain’s La Liga soccer and Wimbledon tennis. Nevion works with major sports broadcasters and the large telcos that provide them with video transport services. For the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, Nevion’s Ventura solutions provided JPEG 2000 compression and transport of live video over more than 30 HD links from multiple sporting venues to the European Broadcasting Union’s International Broadcasting Center, while its DataMiner solution was used to monitor and manage the links.

Nevion also transported video for the live 3D broadcast of The Masters Tournament at Augusta. Its Flashlink fiber optic solutions were used at the FIFA World Cup 2010 in South Africa, providing uncompressed HD connectivity over more than nine miles in real time. And for the 2010 Asian Games in China, the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games, its Flashlink fiber solutions transported live video from 53 competition venues to the International Broadcast Center in the Asian Games Town.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

