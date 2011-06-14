Nevion announces availability of new video transport solutions at CommunicAsia

Dr Chin Chye Koh to present video-over-IP case study at BroadcastAsia

Singapore, June 14, 2011 – Nevion, a leading video transport provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has announced that a range of new products will be shipping at CommunicAsia (booth #BR2-01, Marina Bay Sands) on June 21-24. In addition, Nevion’s director of product management, Dr. Chin Chye Koh, will present a case study on real-time news contribution over IP for regional business TV channel CNBC in Asia Pacific at BroadcastAsia (Suntec Singapore). Taking place at 11.15am on Tuesday June 21, the presentation will examine how CNBC implemented a video-over-IP solution supporting multiple real-time video links for live broadcasting from its downtown Singapore studio at the Singapore Exchange.

At CommunicAsia, Nevion will demonstrate its Ventura JPEG 2000 compression solution over IP with perfect protection switching, as well as the newly launched VideoIPath video services management platform, which is among a host of recently launched products that will be available for the first time at the show.

The VideoIPath platform delivers control, monitoring and management functions such as connection management, provisioning, analytics, security, protection, scheduling, network inventory and performance management from an easy-to-use Web-based interface. Whether managing a service provider’s video-over-IP services or a broadcaster’s fully-redundant optical network, VideoIPath ensures that stringent quality requirements for contribution-quality transport are maintained.

VideoIPath makes it possible to provision and monitor services while trusting the management system to attend to detailed configuration settings in each network element. The platform auto-detects available video end-points and allows the user to set up connections by selecting the appropriate video end-points and service profile. Additional advanced capabilities include bandwidth utilization management and calculation of forward error correction settings for the most efficient use of infrastructure with the right quality of service.

Other newly available solutions include the new FCS250-IP module, which provides in-service monitoring of video over IP and is ideally suited for remote deployment in conjunction with Nevion's Ventura video-over-IP transport solutions. The module can be installed in any Ventura chassis, and it supports full wire-speed monitoring of up to 256 IP flows on an electrical or optical network interface. Nevion also offers module-level monitoring solutions for SDI and ASI, the FCS250-SDI and FCS250-TS, as well as a one rack-unit device capable of monitoring up to 16 channels using combinations of IP, SDI and ASI—the FCS1000-PLUS.

Nevion’s element management solution for the Ventura product line—the Advanced Element Management System (AEMS)—has been upgraded. AEMS 2.0 features a user-friendly interface for configuration of modules with a large number of parameters, enhanced support for SNMP, and new security and maintenance functionality.

The Ventura VS901 JPEG 2000 compression series now compresses 3G as well as HD-SDI/SD-SDI with no blocking, tiling or motion dependence. The extremely low latency and high visual quality meet the exacting demands of interactive, live event or any delay-sensitive applications, guaranteeing quality with absolute minimal degradation through multiple encode/decode cycles. The new module features 1.5G mathematically lossless compression, with compressed video rates up to 600Mbps—a first for the industry. Meanwhile, the new Ventura VS901-AIED-GE-LX module can map compressed video to Gigabit Ethernet or ASI on the same Ventura module.

Additions and upgrades to Ventura’s signal processing solutions include the Ventura VS811, which now features a direct Ethernet data connection in addition to multiplexing a mix of signals over OC-48c/STM-16 network infrastructures, providing greater flexibility in mixed-protocol environments. The Ventura VS251-3G-JM-SFP, a new single-channel version of Nevion’s multi-format transmitter/receiver/transceiver, and the Ventura VS662-ADC-SFP, a new attractively-priced analog-to-digital converter will also be available.

