Harris Corporation to Demonstrate Advanced DVB-T2 Broadcast Solution at IBC

MELBOURNE, FL/WINNERSH, UK, August 29, 2011 (IBC2011, Booth 7.G20) — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, will address DVB-T2 opportunities at IBC2011 (RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, September 9-13) with the broadcast industry’s only complete, integrated DVB-T2 solution for digital terrestrial transmission.

“The next-generation DVB-T2 digital terrestrial transmission standard has gained popularity and momentum as global broadcasters seek new opportunities to diversify programming, gain efficiency improvements and generate new revenue streams,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “At IBC, Harris will strategically combine proven Harris technologies to design a unique and value-added DVB-T2 digital terrestrial solution for our global customers.”

The complete, energy-efficient Harris solution includes a compact video headend, digital transmitters and test and measurement equipment, bringing together a variety of company strengths that allows customers to quickly get on the air with DVB-T2 broadcast services.

The Harris® Selenio™ media convergence platform, which combines traditional baseband video/audio processing, video/audio compression and IP networking features into a single, space-saving 3RU frame, can also serve as a complete video headend for DVB-T and DVB-T2 broadcasters. At IBC, Harris will introduce a new DVB-T2 Gateway built into the Selenio platform, supporting maximum redundancy and easier control and monitoring. The integrated, single-box video headend solution also includes a single-frequency network (SFN) adapter for single-frequency DVB-T/T2 transmission networks — an industry first.

The Selenio platform’s unmatched density also means fewer rack units, lower initial capital outlay, reduced installation costs, and lower operating costs due to its ultra-green technology. A highly intuitive GUI simplifies configuration and offers lightning-fast troubleshooting to minimize downtime.

Harris also offers its customers a complete range of transmitters for DVB-T, DVB-T2 and other global digital terrestrial standards via its Maxiva™ UHF and Platinum™ VHF families. Both transmitter ranges feature Harris® PowerSmart® technology for green, high-density transmission operations and low total cost of ownership. The built-in, software-definable Harris® Apex M2X™ exciter supports all global analog and digital terrestrial standards, including DVB-T2.

Harris will display its high- and low-power Maxiva and Platinum transmitters, and show its Maxiva UAX Compact Class transmitter to IBC audiences for the first time. Maxiva UAX Compact Class is an air-cooled, UHF TV transmitter ideal for extending coverage in challenging situations, including national networks and busy urban areas that require greater building penetration. The family includes translators/transposers and SFN gap-fillers with adaptive echo cancellation.

Harris also will introduce a DVB-T2 option for its Videotek® Multi-Source Analyzer (MSA) Series of test and measurement systems, completing the overall Harris DVB-T2 solution. The MSA Series offers two base platforms (MSA-100 and MSA-300) in space-efficient 1RU packages capable of handling a wide variety of encoding and modulation standards. The DVB-T2 option begins shipping worldwide in September.

The MSA Series couples confidence monitoring with full testing of compressed video conformance, audio level and ancillary data services. Customers can select the I/O configuration, channel capacity and system redundancy to meet specific needs. MSA Series products also provide conformance results in an intuitive GUI interface, along with one or more mosaic displays that provide real-time, full-motion video decoding and audio level analysis.

In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $6 billion of annual revenue and more than 16,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.

