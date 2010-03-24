For Immediate Release

FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS EXPANDS ONLINE CURRICULUM; RELEASES 45-MINUTE ADVANCED TRAINING COURSES FOR 45-DOLLARS

New FMC|Online course offerings allow experienced users to quickly and affordably remain up-to-speed with training tips on Apple, Avid, and Adobe software

New York, NY – March 24, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for postproduction, broadcast, and content creators, is pleased to announce the newest course options for their FMC|Online division. Beginning this month, the updated online curriculum includes 45-minute advanced training sessions for 45-dollars. FMC|Online utilizes the latest in desktop sharing technology, creating a virtual classroom for students with live group classes conducted by industry recognized, manufacturer certified trainers. In addition to FMC|Online‘s 2 and 3-day course options, the new and affordable 45-minute sessions provide experienced users with a quick and efficient way of remaining up-to-speed on the latest software tips and tools from Apple®, Avid® and Adobe®. “With the launch of FMC|Online, we sought to expand our reach to the rapidly growing and ever consuming online world,” says Ben Kozuch, co-founder of FMC. “The addition of FMC|Online’s advanced 45-minute training sessions takes online training one step further, providing more advanced users with a convenient, cost-effective way to brush up on their software skills with absolute minimal time constraints. It gives existing and new users the option to learn from our same world-renowned, instructors, only in a more accelerated virtual environment.”

The 45-minute sessions are in-depth and fast-paced, geared toward experienced students looking to expand their knowledge quickly and economically. Courses are taught only by industry recognized, Manufacturer Certified instructors. Current course listings include:

• Apple

o Final Cut Pro

 Basic Color Correction – Scopes & 3-Way (45-minute course)

 Better Keyframing (45-minute course)

 Compressor for the Web (45-minute course)

o Mac OS X Snow Leopard

 Working in the Command Line (45-minute course)

 Working with Disk Images (45-minute course)

 Networking (45-minute course)

• Avid

o Media Composer

 Effects with the Advanced Keyframe Editor (45-minute course)

 Paint FX (45-minute course)

 Nesting Secrets (45-minute course)

• Adobe

o After Effects

 Masks (45-minute course)

 Text Effects (45-minute course)

 Motion Tracking (45-minute course)

o Photoshop

 Actions (45-minute course)

 Smart Objects (45-minute course)

 Photo Effects (45-minute course)

o Illustrator

 Creating Shapes (45-minute course)

o InDesign

 How to Make a More Dynamic Text Frame or Graphic Frame (45-minute course)

o Bridge

 Benefits of Using the Bridge (45-minute course)

Registration is currently open for all FMC|Online 45-minute courses. To view course information, including dates and availability, please visit: http://bit.ly/arrNQg.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and postproduction industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events, please visit: http://www.FMCtraining.com.

