Ensemble Designs Lands Half Million Dollar Sale to Government

Grass Valley, California, 28 July 2011, – Ensemble Designs has closed a sale of ninety-seven BrightEye Mitto Scan Converters for more than US $500,000 to a government agency. Ensemble's BrightEye Mitto Scan Converter is used for converting computer content into video for demanding, high-end applications such a military facilities and broadcast television stations.

"Our new technology and IP is what sets Mitto apart," said Mondae Hott, Director of Sales at Ensemble Designs. "The high definition, fast progressive output is what this project required and that's something we do really well."

Waveguide Consulting of Georgia tested all applicable scan converters on the market and in the end specified Ensemble's Mitto for the Lockheed Martin project in Texas. The scan converter's ability to output 3 Gb/s high definition video was part of the requirement. Waveguide provided consulting and engineering design services on the project. Emerald Communications of Georgia facilitated the testing and provided technical support to Waveguide during the evaluation process. The project went out to bid and Whitlock Group of Texas won the bid as the sales agent in the deal.

"We work closely with Emerald on all sorts of government and broadcast projects," said Ron Chubb, sales staff at Ensemble Designs. "It's great to be included in such a monumental installation." Ron specializes in government sales and has worked with consultants in that specialized segment of the video industry for over twenty-five years.

BrightEye Mitto is a high performance scan converter that provides an extremely high quality video output. Detailed computer images and video can converted to HD video for the most demanding display applications. Maximum detail is achieved when using 1080p high definition video at 3 Gb/s. BrightEye Mitto uses new, proprietary scaling technology and exclusive multi-tap filtering. Even a small part of the computer screen is upconverted to full screen HD SDI video. The filters automatically adjust in accordance with the conversion being performed.

Based in Grass Valley, California, and founded in 1989, Ensemble Designs is a leading provider of signal processing and infrastructure products to the professional broadcast industry, and other government and commercial applications. Customers include RAI, CBS News, NASA, Major League Baseball, Olympic Broadcast Organisation, Sky, ESPN, The Moving Picture Company and TVNZ.

###

Ensemble Designs PO Box 993, Grass Valley CA 95945 USA

http://www.ensembledesigns.com

Tel: +1 530.478.1830

IBC Stand 8.B91

Press Contact: Cindy Zuelsdorf

cindy@ensembledesigns.com

Tel: +1 530.478.8328