Lightworks is back. To the future.

EditShare announces the official release of Lightworks is to be 28th May 2012 and demonstrates important new features including advanced Long-GOP editing for DSLRs and all popular camcorder formats

NAB, Las Vegas – April 16th 2012 – After a hugely successful 18-month beta program, EditShare is pleased to announce the official release of Lightworks, the world-class NLE, on the 28th of May 2012.

The hotly anticipated release of Lightworks includes a host of new features for editors, resulting in a lightning-fast NLE that runs on a wide range of PC hardware. Completely re-architected and optimized for multi-platform deployment, this will be the first time a professional NLE has been available for free, with a low-cost upgrade for the pro version.

New Multicore Media Engine

With a brand new Multicore Media Engine, Lightworks now includes support for advanced Long-GOP editing, offering real-time performance for all the main Long-GOP camera formats (H.264 and MPEG-2) and also XDCAM EX, XDCAM HD, AVCHD and HDV.

EditShare EMEA Managing Director James Richings said: “We’re really excited about the developments over the past few months. Although we are a little behind our original release schedule, we think the wait has been worth it. We are now able to release Lightworks with more features that will appeal to every type of editor.”

Richings went on to say: “We didn’t know quite what to expect when we first released the beta version of Lightworks. But 16 months on we have over a quarter of a million registered users and 30,000 new downloads every month – and that’s before we release the Linux and OS X versions!”

“We’re taking Lightworks right to the top. We’re speeding up our recruitment of developers, and we’re making it easier for broadcasters, filmmakers and educational establishments to get started with Lightworks. With our built-in Project Sharing, Lightworks is incredibly scalable, integrating perfectly with our world-class shared storage and workflow solutions.”

New Features

• Very wide format support including AVCHD, H.264, AVC-Intra, DNxHD

• ProRes, Red R3D, DPX, XDCAM HD 50, XDCAM EX, DVD, BluRay, 4K support (DNxHD available for a single additional payment)

• Support for all popular camcorder and DSLR video

• Native real-time title generator

• Improved interoperability – including AAF with Avid and Editshare Flow

• Major improvements to Drag-and-Drop in the timeline

• Trimming enhancements

• Automatic Edit backups

• Better Import and Export windows: more options, easier to use

• Shared Projects

• Stereoscopic workflow

A new Lightworks website and the Lightworks Community will be launched on the 28th of May: www.lwks.com.

The Lightworks website has been completely reworked. There will be an Online Store for Lightworks-related products, such as Lightworks keyboards and consoles, and a new Lightworks Community with professional profiles, specialist user groups, community events, multi-lingual chat, messaging, video showcases and a multitude of features that will help Pro users connect and contribute to the creative life of the Lightworks Community.

Pricing and Availability

Lightworks: Free — Available 28th May 2012

Lightworks Pro: $60 per year — Available 28th May 2012

Lightworks community membership is free to anyone who upgrades to Lightworks Pro.

Lightworks Pro is available to educational users for $30 per year.

All available from the Lightworks online store at www.lwks.com after the 28th of May.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include Geevs video capture and playout servers, high-performance XStream shared storage, Ark backup software, Flow media asset management, and Lightworks, the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

