EditShare Gives Its Collaborative Storage Systems Enhanced Compatibility With the New Avid 64-Bit Release

EditShare XStream, Energy and Metro provide Avid editors a high-performance, collaborative workflow for end-to-end tapeless production

Boston, MA — February 16, 2012 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced that the company’s collaborative storage products – XStream, Energy and Metro – now provide complete compatibility with Avid® Technology's new 64-bit systems, Media Composer® and Symphony™ v6.0 as well as NewsCutter® v10.0. “The big news here is ‘project and media sharing,’” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “With Avid's switch to 64-bit back in November, we had to modify our bin-locking and media-sharing code to be compatible with the new Avid software. Our work is now done, and as of today, EditShare's Mac and Windows customers can get the same robust project and media-sharing options we have always provided for Avid's 32-bit versions. Every aspect of EditShare's tapeless workflow technology is now totally compatible with the latest Avid software. Customers can use our multichannel ingest, networked storage, media asset management, and backup and archiving products with complete confidence that they will work seamlessly with virtually any Avid NLE version.”

The EditShare shared storage V6.1.3 update is free to existing EditShare V6.x customers with a valid maintenance contract.

ABOUT EDITSHARE TAPELESS WORKFLOW SOLUTIONS AND HIGH-PERFORMANCE COLLABORATIVE STORAGE SYSTEMS

EditShare XStream and Energy Series - Shared Production Storage

EditShare's best-in-class storage infrastructure combines blazingly high performance and workflow-engineered features, such as Avid® and Final Cut Pro® (FCP) project sharing, to optimize collaboration for post-production, Digital Intermediate and broadcast production workflows. Fully integrated with EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs and Ark, EditShare shared storage solutions scale to petabytes, outperforming comparable solutions at an unbeatable price point.

EditShare Flow – Production Asset Management

Flow offers comprehensive media management capabilities for ingesting and logging clips and tracking assets across the production chain. Advanced features such as Multichannel Ingest, Edit-While-Capture and Bandwidth-Controlled File-Based Ingest add a level of control over productions that set Flow apart from its peers. Rapid production tools like Flow Logger and Flow Projects and Bins enable users to begin the pre-editing process during ingest. EditShare Universal File Technology gives users the space efficiency and convenience of single-format editing without sacrificing metadata tracking across the workflow.

EditShare Ark – Archiving and Backup

Developed on the same rock-solid architecture as the shared storage solutions, EditShare Ark disk and tape offer advanced backup and archiving capabilities managed from the same intuitive interface. Because Ark is directly integrated with EditShare tapeless workflow and collaborative storage products, archived content can be easily searched using EditShare Flow Media Asset Management tools, retrieved and quickly brought back onto the EditShare shared storage systems – XStream, Energy and Metro.

Geevs – Broadcast Ingest and Playout

Geevs Broadcast Servers have been crafted to offer a wide-range of capabilities, including simple ingest, complex newsroom integration, live sports with instant replay, multi-camera studio ingest and 24/7 scheduled playout. With more than 1,000 channels on air, Geevs meets the needs of every broadcast production workflow with its unmatched codec support including, DVCPRO HD, Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD, XDCAM HD and AVC-Intra 100.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management and the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

