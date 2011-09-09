EditShare Scores Big with Chelsea TV

Integrator Altered Images spearheads the upgrade to EditShare’s fast, tapeless end-to-end production and playout workflow for English Premier League Football Club channel

Basingstoke, UK –September 9, 2011 - EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, announced that Chelsea TV, the London-based Premier League Football Club broadcaster, has upgraded their Stamford Bridge production facility with end-to-end EditShare tapeless production and playout technology: Geevs for managing multichannel ingest; EditShare Flow for asset management and live sports logging, fully integrated with the company’s tiered storage solutions; XStream shared storage and Ark nearline and offline archiving. Altered Images, EditShare’s premiere system integrator, oversaw the modern design and extensive implementation.

Launched in 2001, Chelsea TV is a paid subscription service on the Sky Digital network airing top-rated shows such as Friday Night Live, Blues News, and Reserves Live. The highly popular Chelsea TV programming is also available online at Chelseafc.com and through mobile services in over 50 countries worldwide. “More and more EditShare installations are encompassing our complete workflow, from ingest to archive,” comments Tara Montford, General Manager, EditShare EMEA. “Chelsea TV invested early-on in EditShare, installing one of the first shared storage solutions we offered. Their tremendous growth since 2001 in terms of programming schedule and distribution platforms matched EditShare’s expansion in production and broadcast capabilities. From complete file-based ingest, to collaborative editing, shot logging, full file-based archive, retrieval through Ark, Chelsea TV’s new EditShare workflow improves their production capabilities for turning around game coverage and entertainment programming faster than ever before.”

The new workflow features Geevs direct capture of Chelsea Club sports content to the EditShare XStream shared storage system fully integrated with Ark. The EditShare Flow live-logging templates and comprehensive metadata tracking make managing content, whether it is a live game or player interview, much more manageable. “What makes the new EditShare installation really shine is the ease of logging player actions using Flow. The customized logging templates contain just about every event/action we could think of; a player receiving a yellow card, a red card, scoring a goal or giving an interview. With Flow templates, producers and operators log information in a standardized manner; ensuring that other staff can quickly and easily locate content. Editors have a much more streamlined workflow with dragging clips from the point of ingest – already indexed – into their Avid. It is an incredibly fast turnaround,” Richard Bignell, Executive Producer, Chelsea TV.

The integrated workflow removes the need for VTRs and centralizes Chelsea TV media on the EditShare XStream shared storage platform. Advanced EditShare project sharing capabilities ensure Avid editors can access content in real-time, freely sharing media and collaborating on projects and programs. Finished programs and complete matches are migrated to the EditShare Ark tape-based solution for long-term archiving.

EditShare systems support the full range of industry standard codecs and formats. Whether it is the Avid DNxHD footage captured by the Geevs system from Stamford Bridge-shot material or AVC-Intra P2 format acquired from the team’s Cobham Training Ground coverage, EditShare manages it with ease. “We have been working with Chelsea TV for a number of years, and we have seen their workflows develop and expand over that time. The EditShare workflow fulfils everything that Chelsea TV needs as a solution. It’s another example of a customer successfully migrating to a file and asset managed workflow with our solutions and support,” commented Nick Frith, Operations Director, Altered Images Ltd.

EditShare is showcasing the end-to-end workflow implemented at Chelsea TV during the IBC 2011 event on stand 7.C21. For more information or to book a press appointment, please contact Janice Dolan at: janice@zazilmediagroup.com.

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare’s Energy and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed. EditShare’s patented bin-locking / project-locking framework allows editors working in either Avid or Final Cut Projects to open up and safely work with each other’s project files, bringing unprecedented efficiency and creativity to the editing process.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and Ark bookend the shared storage solutions with production asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About Altered Images

Since its inception over 14 years ago, Altered Images has specialised in delivering post production and media delivery solutions, installation and technical backup for a wide range of clients in production, post and broadcast, as well as a variety of corporate organisations. The company has become the leading supplier of post production, shared storage and delivery solution technology in the UK. For further information see www.alteredimagesltd.com.

About EditShare

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

©2011 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare™ is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

