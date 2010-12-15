Anton/Bauer Power Solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D Digital SLR Cameras Now Shipping Worldwide

The QR-DSLR & DSLR-ADP-ELPZ Meet the Growing Demands of DSLR Cinematography

SHELTON, CT – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is now shipping the QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ power solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D Digital SLR cameras.

Addressing the rising demands of cinematographers adopting Digital SLR camera movie making, Anton/Bauer is offering new power solutions for the EOS 7D, EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 60D cameras. These new power solutions run monitors, lights, transmitters and other accessories not possible with a standard OEM battery.

Utilizing the Logic Series® batteries, the QR-DSLR has the ability to mount to most third party support rigs, such as Red-Rock Micro, Zacuto and Cinevate, and offers a much needed counter balance to the rig. It can also be configured in a pouch pack which is worn on a belt when handheld production is necessary. The DSLR-ADP-ELPZ is based around the ElipZ® battery system and provides the user the ability to power the camera and ElightZ® or EledZ, an appealing option among the event photographer crowd. This can also be adapted to both a shoulder mount or pouch pack configuration.

“We are thrilled to offer the QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ power solutions for the digital cinematography market,” says Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer. “Filmmakers are relying increasingly upon their Canon EOS Digital SLR cameras to capture HD movies, and Anton/Bauer offers the best solutions to power their energy demanding gear.”

