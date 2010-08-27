Oxygen DCT Launches OxyStack™ at IBC 2010

Oxygen DCT is using the IBC 2010 platform to unveil OxyStack™ - a unique and affordable system that removes the financial and technical headaches of designing and installing monitor walls and stacks.

On show for the first time in Europe, OxyStack™ is a ‘one stop’ solution or monitor walls that comprises video monitors, multiviewers, clocks, speakers and cables – all assembled together on a modular, lightweight metal frame that can be scaled to suit each broadcaster’s individual requirements. As the frame can be expanded both horizontally and vertically, and populated with an appropriate number of monitors, there is no limit to the number of video signals that can be monitored in the stack.

Ideally suited to studio production galleries, MCR, transmission, network monitoring, outside broadcast vehicles and location events, OxyStack™ delivers quality and flexibility at a very cost effective price. The system is inherently scalable for hundreds of video signal sources, as well as being adaptable to accommodate low latency direct and indirect signal monitoring, signal loss alarms, tallies and branding functionality. Both Grade One and standard monitors can be used according to a customer’s budget and technical standards.

At IBC, Oxygen DCT will be showing OxyStack™ in a double configuration with monitors mounted on both sides of a single structure frame.

“We want to demonstrate just how flexible and scalable this new monitoring system really is,” says Oxygen DCT director Steve Hathaway. “One additional benefit is that it can be easily dismantled and reassembled, making it ideal for broadcasters setting up temporary studio facilities, for example for major sporting or live events.”

Each monitor wall is unique and specific to every application; however Oxygen DCT’s standard components can be easily tailored to form a flexible structure which is easy to install, yet versatile to accommodate changes that come about over time.

“We routinely incorporate a whole host of other equipment within the stack, which is all contained within a depth of 180mm and has full cable management,” Hathaway adds.

OxyStack™ negates the need for traditional, expensive custom design monitor walls and provides a more affordable, modular, ‘one stop’, off-the-shelf solution. Oxygen DCT will not only design turnkey monitor stacks but will also handle all installation and cabling, as well as offering training and support to operations staff. The result is a precise solution that delivers full functionality while remaining flexible enough to address all future requirements.

OxyStack will be on show at IBC in Hall 10 – stand B48.

About Oxygen DCT:

