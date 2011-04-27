CLEAR-COM EXPANDS PARTNERSHIPS WITH KEY ITALIAN DISTRIBUTORS

Sisme S.p.A and Video Progetti Srl to Offer Full Range of HME - and Clear-Com-Branded Pro Audio Intercom Systems

OSIMO SCALO AND ROME/MILAN, ITALY, APRIL 27, 2011 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, today announced expanding product access to Clear-Com’s Italian distributors, Video Progetti Srl and former HME Pro-Audio Division’s distributor, Sisme S.p.A.

Prior to the HME Pro-Audio Division merger with Clear-Com, Video Progetti Srl exclusively sold Clear-Com products to the broadcast market and Sisme S.p.A solely distributed HME gear to the live sound industry. Today, both companies are Clear-Com designated distributors with the ability to offer the full range of Clear-Com and HME branded intercom solutions to their customers in their respective markets throughout Italy.

Clear-Com’s expanded partnerships with Video Progetti and Sisme signals a continued commitment towards growth in the region, coupled with a dedication to enhancing the customer experience.

As the sole distributor for such professional audio and live performance brands as Aviom and Shure, Sisme will now carry both Clear-Com and HME branded intercom products as part of a complete solution for PA rental companies and sound contractors. This transition will offer greater convenience to customers who require high-quality intercom systems for the specific needs of live events on short notice.

“Adding Clear-Com to our group of available products allows us to complete our intercom offerings with wired, matrix and four-channel wireless systems,” says Claudio Bugari, President of Sisme S.p.A. “Clear-Com’s products are sought after as premier professional intercom solutions worldwide, and we are pleased to offer its market-proven technologies to our customers for fixed installations in theatres and performance venues.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary as a leading professional audio equipment provider, Video Progetti strengthens its lifelong relationship with Clear-Com by adding the HME branded wireless intercom products to its portfolio of offerings. As a distributor for other broadcast-centric companies such as Snell and Chyron, Video Progetti is now in a much stronger position to address the productions needs of television networks and post houses throughout Italy as part of full system integration.

“We present our company as a valid and reliable partner for every broadcast project, in which technical and financial requirements always play a big part,” says Massimiliano Varani, Senior Application Engineer at Video Progetti Srl. “Offering HME’s branded products will enable us to provide a lower start-up price for our smaller installations, thus making us available to a wider range of broadcast users.”

“Our long-standing working relationship with Sisme and Video Progetti speaks volumes to our reason for expanding our offerings through both distributors,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA Sales, Clear-Com. “Both companies are well-established distributors in their fields, and their extensive customer base offers an unparalleled opportunity for Clear-Com and HME to gain more exposure throughout Italy, introducing both lines to an even greater pool of pro audio professionals.”

Both Sisme and Video Progetti will provide knowledgeable technical staff to train and support users for both product lines.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. For more information, please visit www.hme.com.