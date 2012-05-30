PluralEyes Connector for Premiere Pro Simplifies Automatic Sync by Hooking Up Seamlessly to Adobe CS6

Seamless integration to Adobe's exciting new suite cuts time-consuming work from the video production process

Vancouver, British Columbia — May 30, 2012 —Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for video production, is pleased to announce download-availability of a greatly simplified integration between its multi-award winning PluralEyes software and the latest Adobe® Premiere Pro CS6. Connector links the workflows of PluralEyes and Premiere Pro, making the process easier. Rather than exporting and importing project files, editors can simply launch PluralEyes as an extension within Premiere.

“NLEs don’t always provide the interface to connect functionality like ours," says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. "But CS6 left a window open, so to speak—we were able to take advantage of this to integrate in a way that's truly seamless to editors."

Editors can now launch PluralEyes from within Premiere—which allows it to pop up already populated with the correct information without any need to enter it manually. They can then hit 'sync' and sit back and relax while the two programs work together to take care of synchronization automatically.

"We're pleased to be able to offer this kind of seamless connection between these two programs, which complement one another perfectly," continues Sharpe. "Together, they free editors from mundane workflow tasks and from hopping back and forth into different systems. This lets them spend time on the creative aspect of storytelling."

Users can download PluralEyes Connector from Singular Software's website.

PluralEyes Multi-Camera and Dual-System Audio Workflow Timesaver

PluralEyes dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation. One-click sync provides simple and accurate synchronization of media regardless of project type or size.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information, please visit the Singular Software website.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Zazil Media Group

Anya Oskolkova

(p) +1 617 817 6559

(email) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

####