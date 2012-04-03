Electrosonic’s Shanghai Office Receives Corporate Status to Conduct Business in China

Electrosonic's Shanghai office has been designated a Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise (WFOE), an officially registered limited liability corporation. This important step forward allows Electrosonic to continue to pursue new business opportunities in China as a legally licensed design consulting and systems integration company while maintaining full control of business operations.

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that provides high technology systems integration for theme parks, museums and other entertainment venues and applications. For the last five years, Electrosonic has successfully been building its brand in China and across Asia, working with the largest local development companies. Clients include owner-operator, design and production companies.

"We are very excited about the WFOE designation for our Shanghai office and look forward to the many new opportunities it affords us," says Chris Conte, Electrosonic's VP of Entertainment. "We can now expand and grow our partnerships with local product suppliers, fabricators and installers, which will enhance our efficiency on the ground."

Electrosonic's China operations will conduct business under the new legal name, Electrosonic Audio-Visual Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The office will continue to be led by Nancy Liu who heads the China sales and marketing efforts. Electrosonic also maintains a Hong Kong office for support and production.

Electrosonic has a number of recent high profile projects in China to its credit. The company played an extensive role in Expo 2010 Shanghai, which welcomed more than 70 million visitors to its futuristic theme of "Better City, Better Life." Electrosonic provided audio, video and show control systems for the China State Shipbuilding Pavilion, a mammoth, permanent structure exploring the country's maritime history and concepts for future floating cities and farms.

Electrosonic also supported its long-time client BRC Imagination Arts with their design and production of the Information & Communication Pavilion, which was presented by China Mobile and China Telecom. Electrosonic designed and implemented audio, video and control systems, and facilitated visitors' hands-on experience with an innovative handheld device. At the USA Pavilion, another BRC production, a Hollywood-style, multi-dimensional presentation told the story of the American spirit of perseverance, innovation and community building. Electrosonic provided design, engineering, fabrication, installation, content encoding and show programming for the AV and control systems in the USA Pavilion lobby and auditoria.

In addition, Electrosonic supplied theme park developer OCT with all the AV solutions for new attractions at Happy Valley outside Shanghai and Window of the World in Shenzhen - both of them movie-based dark rides with domed screens and 4D effects. Electrosonic furnished full projection systems and screens, the main show controllers, 4D effects and full audio and lighting.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, video conferencing and control rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.

