AmberFin Drives the Standard for Online Video

Burbank, Calif., June 14, 2010: Leading Ingest, Transcode and QC software provider AmberFin today announced its intention to introduce its API model to the Video Convergence Forum (VCF) as part of its commitment to improving workflows and interoperability within the film and broadcast industries.

The decision follows the introductory meeting of the VCF at the 2010 NAB Show. The VCF launched in early 2010 with the objective of providing the industry with a collaborative framework for developing specifications in the area of online video. Ultimately, the Forum will help the broadcast industries, among others, to reduce both setup costs and time, decrease the overall complexity of existing workflows, and increase content monetisation capabilities.

Daniel Bar-Lev, CEO of the Forum, comments: “Online video offers huge potential for content owners. However, to do this today, they need to prepare the same content in multiple formats to effectively address all the potential markets. One initial aim of the Forum is to develop a standard API model that allows content owners and partners to set up their content, insert ads and subtitles or encode for different target devices and delivery networks, without having to resort to custom solutions each time.”

AmberFin CTO Bruce Devlin is also responsible for leading the Forum’s technical work for video profile definitions and specifications. He adds: “The Video Convergence Forum is addressing a crucial issue in the film and broadcast industry. The lack of standardization in video profiles has created a series of challenges for all the members of the online video ecosystem. The Forum’s creation of an open standard will allow content owners, aggregation companies and all the other members of the online video ecosystem to streamline their workflows, manage their time more effectively, control costs and take advantage of this fast-growing enterprise and consumer market.”

