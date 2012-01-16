Equator Maintains $299 D5 Price

Low Price Extended

San Diego, California January, 2012 …. Equator Audio Research recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of highly accurate studio reference monitors for mission critical recording applications has announced the intention to maintain the current $299.99 per pair price on the acclaimed D5 Studio Reference Monitors. As well as the $299 price, Equator will also continue to offer a 60 Day Unconditional Money-Back Guarantee.

The original plan of offering D5 sales through traditional dealer distribution at the January 2012 NAMM show changed when direct online sales quickly grew far beyond the projected sales numbers. Word of mouth spread very fast fueled by an extremely exuberant blogosphere. Gearslutz, Reaper, Studio Central and a host of other Pro Audio blogs have embraced the D5 as the new darlings of the small monitor world.

By achieving a higher production volume than originally expected, Equator has been able to reach an economy of scale and reduce its manufacturing costs. That reduction in cost combined with the upward sales volume allows the company to project profit at the current $299.99 selling price. The official Equator statement is: “If it works we see no reason to fix it. The big winner here is the end-user who will continue to be able to purchase a high quality, professional product for a price that's well below the products normal market value.”

The new D5 (Direct 5) studio monitors are geared for the recording professional in need of a small (9.75" x 7" x 8.5"), affordable, accurate, well-voiced, reference studio monitor solution. It features a coaxially designed 5.25” woofer and center mounted 1” silk tweeter in an all wood cabinet. The newly designed digital amplifier boasts extremely low distortion specs and delivers 2 x 50w RMS. SPL is rated at 103 dB combined @ 1m. Frequency response is 53Hz–20 kHz.

To achieve extensive mid-range detail the D5 shares much of the acclaimed Equator Q Series technology. Like all Equator 2-way active monitoring systems, the D5 employs a Zero-Point Reference™ coaxial design with internal DSP handling numerous tasks, including matching the Digitally-Controlled Transducer’s™ output and the ability to apply pin-point accurate voicing.

The D5s are available directly from the Equator online store.

