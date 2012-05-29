Clay Paky Shotlight Wash Captures Live Design Product of the Year Honors

Live Design magazine has named the Clay Paky Shotlight Wash one of its 2011-2012 Products of the Year. The award winners are chosen annually by a panel of prestigious designers and programmers in the lighting, sound and projection fields. Clay Paky's Shotlight Wash was cited in the Luminaire category.

"We are very proud that our Shotlight Wash has been honored with this important award," says Pio Nahum, Chief Commercial Officer at Clay Paky. "We are especially pleased that Live Design has recognized our products two years in a row: Sharpy won the 2010-2011 Product of the Year award in the same category."

Francesco Romagnoli, Clay Paky Area Manager for North and Latin America, Spain, Japan and Korea, notes that this latest award signals the impact the company's lighting fixtures are making in the U.S. "It's very rewarding to be honored for the Shotlight Wash, which is capturing the attention of lighting designers in the U.S.," he says. "Just like Sharpy before it, Shotlight Wash is making a name for itself in this key market."

Clay Paky's Shotlight Wash is a totally new kind of projector that combines a 1500W discharge lamp washlight and a 3000W Xenon lamp strobe in one fixture. The wash/strobe functions are perfectly integrated and can be operator controlled with either simultaneous or separate operation and special effects.

The washlight's optical unit offers extremely high luminous efficiency; electronic zoom; CMY color system, two color wheels and a linear Golden CTO; ovalizing, diamond effect and frost filters; and three-phase pan/tilt motor for silent operation.

The strobe section is provided by two semi-circular Xenon lamps, which can flash together or separately at different frequencies. Strobe and strobe/wash effects can be pre-set.

"The Shotlight Wash is unique, and American lighting designers are beginning to discover all that it can do," says Bob Gordon, President and CEO of A.C.T Lighting, the number one Clay Paky distributor in the world and the exclusive distributor of Clay Paky lighting in North America. "Clay Paky is known for introducing innovative fixtures, and Shotlight Wash richly deserves Product of the Year honors."

Steve Lieberman is an American lighting designer who has already added Shotlight Wash to his repertoire. "A strobe on the front of a moving light: Genius!" he declares. "This light is a perfect fit for my shows. It offers high visual impact with a knockout punch that will have you seeing stars. I'm using 26 of them on my next show."

Live Design's Product of the Year Awards will be announced in the May issue and presented during the Broadway Lighting Master Classes on May 22 at a reception at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City.