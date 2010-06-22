CLASS ON DEMAND DECLARES JUNE “AWARDS MONTH”; COLLECTS AN IMPRESSIVE 3 TELLYS AND A COMMUNICATOR AWARD

For Immediate Release

Apple, GenArts and Windows training medley garner coveted accolades from internationally acclaimed awards programs for excellence in video-based training production

Hoffman Estates, IL –Class on Demand®, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, today announced that they have won three 2010 Telly Awards for their Class on Demand training titles: “Complete Training for GenArts Sapphire,” “Basic Training for Final Cut Studio®,” and “Complete Training for Final Cut Pro® 7”; and one 2010 Communicator Award for their title: “Windows® 7 Made Easy.” Elite executives from advertising, communications, marketing, and creative firms were among the judges awarding the various accolades.

Designed for users at all levels, Class on Demand training courses cover a variety of creative content, ranging from video capture and editing to computer animation and more. Each course is custom designed and instructed by industry experts who bring years of insight and experience to the programs. Their real-world teaching methodology combined with the modular structure of each course enables professionals to quickly get up to speed on the latest industry product release or master a new workflow innovation.

"We are thrilled that our training courses were once again recognized by such prestigious award organizations,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and founder, Class on Demand. “We work hard to develop courses that exceed industry standards, giving both novice and experienced users a comprehensive and affordable way to educate themselves, while remaining marketable in such a difficult economy. These honors, combined with the positive feedback we’ve received, provide us the incentive to continue developing the best training courses on the market for creative professionals.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that Class on Demand has been recognized for their video-based training at the prestigious Telly Awards and their third successive year honored with a Communicator Award. Both awards honor the creative ingenuities of communication professionals working in film, video, web and more.

For more information about Class on Demand training courses, please contact them directly at (847) 843-9939 or visit the website at: http://www.classondemand.net.

About the Telly Awards

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premiere award honoring outstanding local, regional and cable TV commercials and programs, as well as the finest video and film productions. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate video departments in the world.

About the Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading international award honoring the creative excellence of a variety of diverse communications professionals. Founded over ten years ago, The Communicator Awards are judged by the International Academy of the Visual Arts (IAVA), an invitation-only group consisting of well-known professionals from a plethora of media and communications firms. IAVA members include executives from the likes of Alloy, Brandweek, Disney, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Estee Lauder, HBO, Monster.com, MTV, Wired, and Yahoo!. This year, The Communicator Awards received over 9,000 entries, making it one of the largest award programs within its industry.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.

For Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com