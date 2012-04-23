Blackmagic Design Announces ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher Audio Mixer Software

NAB 2012, Las Vegas, USA - April 16, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced a major new software update that adds full audio mixing capability to its ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher. Audio mixer software lets customers mix embedded audio from SDI and HDMI inputs, plus audio from media players and the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switchers external audio input. This new software update will be available in April and will be provided free of charge to existing ATEM 2 M/E customers.

ATEM audio mixer software will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2012 booth at #SL220 and this software update will be available to download free of charge later this month from the Blackmagic Design web site.

ATEM audio mixer software adds a built in audio mixer into the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher. Audio embedded within SDI and HDMI video inputs, from the switcher's two media players or from the external audio input, can be mixed for output over both SDI and HDMI program outputs.

This built in audio mixer lets camera audio or audio embedded from media servers, decks and other inputs to be mixed without the need for an external audio mixer! This not only saves customers money but is considerably simpler than having to route audio through an external unit. ATEM audio mixer software also increases the portability of the 3 rack unit ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher as no further space is required for often bulky audio mixing desks. This is perfect when using an ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher on location or in small spaces within modern OB vehicles.

The elegantly designed and easy to control software interface provides level and balance control for each input, and you can either set audio to follow video or perform a direct mix. Audio-follow-video (AFV) allows audio to crossfade when the inputs change, while direct mix allows an input to be permanently mixed into the program output independent of the current active input. A new 'Audio' tab has been added to the ATEM Software Control panel so that access to audio mixing controls is integrated into the switchers same software control panel.

"The ability to mix and control program audio directly within the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher is really exciting," said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "So many ATEM switchers are being used in flyaway kits and small OB vehicles where space is a real premium and now users can eliminate the need for additional equipment. Were really excited to provide these new features as a free update for customers."

ATEM Audio Mixer Key Features

-Built in audio mixer for ATEM 2 M/E Production Switchers.

-Level and balance control for audio from each video input, media players and external audio input.

-Audio-follow-video (AFV) allows audio to crossfade when inputs change.

-Direct mix allows an audio input to be permanently mixed into the program output.

-Audio mixing is accessed through an 'Audio' tab within ATEM Control Panel Software.

-Free of charge software update for ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher customers.

-ATEM Control Panel Software including ATEM Audio Mixer for Mac OS X and Windows.

Availability and Price

ATEM audio mixer software will be available to download free of charge later this month from the Blackmagic Design web site.

