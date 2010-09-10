M6 Group Builds France's Most Advanced Multiplatform Broadcast Facility on Omneon Video Infrastructure

Highly Integrated Omneon Systems Enable Efficient, Cost-Effective Production and Delivery of M6 Group Content via Broadcast, Internet, and Mobile Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Sept. 9, 2010 -- Omneon Inc. today announced that leading French media company Métropole Télévision Group (M6 Group) is using seven Omneon Spectrum(TM) media servers, an Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system, and six Omneon ProXchange(TM) transcoding systems in an end-to-end file-based workflow for on-air delivery. The Omneon video infrastructure supports M6 and W9 digital terrestrial channels, Paris Première, and TEVA pay-per-view channels, three music channels, and preparation and distribution of content for video on demand (VoD), IPTV, and iPhones(R). Serving as the core platform for the M6 Group's tapeless workflow, the highly integrated Omneon systems enable a high degree of automation and faster, more cost-effective processes from media ingest to content repurposing and playout to multiple platforms.

"Providing an exceptionally well-integrated platform for multimedia distribution, Omneon has enabled us to build a highly automated next-generation tapeless workflow not only for our flagship broadcast channel, but also for the full range of M6 Group content delivery services," said Christophe Foglio, CTO of the M6 Group. "Key to this new workflow is the Omneon MediaGrid storage system's ability to provide content in the correct video format for each distribution channel, allowing us to reach a broad array of viewers using a single platform within a single facility."

Two Spectrum systems are used for ingest and are connected to Avid post-production tools to enable editing and repurposing. Five additional Spectrum systems are employed in a redundant configuration to support playout of ads and programming. The Omneon MediaGrid storage system provides the media group with an active all-in-one storage platform for a variety of content-production applications along with media production and distribution workflow support. The ProXchange transcoding systems provide automatic transcoding of files as required, generating low-resolution copies of media for efficient internal review and also formatting content for delivery to platforms including over-the-air broadcast, the M6 Replay VoD service, IPTV service, and iPhone distribution.

"The combination of our Spectrum media servers, MediaGrid active storage, and ProXchange media processing satisfies the M6 Group strategy of employing a single video infrastructure to support extension of its brand across both conventional broadcast and new media platforms," said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president of marketing and business development at Omneon. "The resulting implementation represents one of the most advanced tapeless facilities in France."

More information about Omneon products is available at www.omneon.com.

About the M6 Group

Established in 1987 around the M6 Channel, the Métropole Télévision Group (M6 Group) has become a powerful multimedia group offering a wide selection of programs, products, and services, which are available across the most diverse range of media: television, Internet, and mobile phone, etc. The M6 Group's two free, general-interest television channels are watched by the widest TV audiences, and their innovative programs transcend all genres: news, sport, film, series, magazines, and entertainment. As the second-leading commercial channel on the market, M6 channel's service offering is now further enhanced by W9, the leading new DTT channel. The family of pay-TV channels enriches the M6 Group's program offering, given the significant presence of these channels across all broadcasting platforms. On the strength of its brands and its content, the M6 Group has progressively expanded its business activities, and its diversification now accounts for nearly half of its sales. More information about the M6 Group is available at www.groupem6.fr.

About Omneon Inc.

Omneon video file infrastructure optimizes workflow for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. The company's platforms are uniquely architected to deliver high reliability, quality, flexibility, and scalability, all while using standard IT components and open frameworks that support the industry's most respected third-party applications. The Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system, Spectrum(TM) media servers, and related media processing and metadata management applications work together to provide an integrated, end-to-end infrastructure for file-based workflows. More information about Omneon is available at www.omneon.com.